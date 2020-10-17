CHAMPAIGN — The introduction to college basketball played out a little differently for the freshmen on the Illinois men’s basketball team than any group before them.
Simply being able to get on campus in the summer was a legitimate question in the spring when the university shut down all in-person activity because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois athletes ultimately did start returning to campus in June, but couldn’t get back to some semblance of normalcy until making it through a rigorous quarantine.
It still wasn’t a “normal” summer, though, for Brad Underwood’s team. The Illinois coach and his staff could conduct only small group workouts. How that might affect the incoming freshmen in terms of their development and getting up to speed learning a new system was a concern.
Turns out that concern was unwarranted.
“They’re probably further ahead than any group of freshmen ever have been,” Underwood said. “A lot of that due to the (veteran) leadership, but also with the structure and the format with where we were at. They’re great listeners. They’re great learners.
“We’ve been able to teach a lot in these small groups. It’s getting acclimated now to the pace of the game, to the physicality of five-on-five (and) how the floor shrinks compared to a high-school game. But where they are in terms of learning and understanding is way ahead of any group we’ve had.”
The integration of the freshmen off the court, though, has been affected because of the restrictions related to the pandemic. As in no team dinners at Underwood’s house. Or no team movie nights or trips to the bowling alley.
“One of the challenges we’ve had to this point is with COVID just continual bonding, team building stuff,” Underwood said. “We’re not allowed in our locker room. So many conversations happen in the locker room. Through all of our individual workouts through small group stuff, which happened really up until a couple weeks ago, one group had to leave before the other group could come in. … That stuff is a work in progress.”
Integration on the court has been faster. That freshmen guards Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller can lean on several experienced Illini teammates, like seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams, along with junior Ayo Dosunmu the past three-plus months, has aided in their development. It’s another benefit, Underwood made sure to mention, of having an older team.
“Adam’s got such a great relationship with Da’Monte from their days in Peoria,” Underwood said. “Da’Monte has helped him a bunch, as has Ayo being a high-school teammate. It will make that transition much easier for both of those guys, but in Adam’s case to have guys he has respected and played with before and seen them go though it will make that transition easier for him.”
Curbelo hasn’t been left out of the unofficial mentorship program either.
“(Frazier has) spent a lot of time with Curbelo as has my son Tyler in helping him identify and understand exactly the nuances of what we’re doing on both ends,” Underwood said. “The leadership we’ve gotten on our team has been great.”
That Curbelo and Miller were both top-50 guards in the Class of 2020 meant more preseason discussion and hype around their potential.
It’s not unwarranted. They’re the top guard duo Illinois has added in a single class in the recruiting rankings era (nominally 2003) and the top-ranked duo overall since Bruce Weber landed Jereme Richmond and Meyers Leonard in the Class of 2010.
Illinois’ freshman class isn’t just Curbelo and Miller, though. In-state 7-footer Brandon Lieb was a late addition, joining frontcourt partner Coleman Hawkins.
Hawkins provides a unique skill set Illinois hasn’t had in the Underwood era. The Sacramento, Calif., native is a 6-foot-10, 200-pound forward with guard skills, and he’s flashed those skills regularly during the Illini’s workouts and into the opening days of practice this week.
“Coleman gives us a luxury we haven’t had,” Underwood said. “At some point of his career, he will probably be a small forward. He’s a great stretch 4. He’s an elite shooter. What he is is a great ball handler and an elite passer. There’s no coaching some of the things he does. He does them instinctively.
“Having a guy at 6-10 that can do some of those things is an advantage. He’s got a great motor. He works really hard. He’s gaining strength. I think he’s going to be a guy that because of his IQ and his feel and instincts is going to find his way to the court maybe even earlier than I thought.”