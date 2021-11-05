It's never too early to land high-profile recruiting targets.
Illinois did just that on Friday morning, receiving a verbal commitment from Morez Johnson.
The 6-foot-7, 200-pound sophomore forward from St. Rita is a Class of 2024 prospect, meaning the earliest he would play for Brad Underwood's program is the 2024-25 season.
But he didn't waste time on announcing his college choice, picking the Illini ahead of offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas, Iowa, Florida and Ohio State, among others.
In a lengthy Twitter post that had him wearing an Illinois uniform with a picture of The Bean in Chicago in the background, Johnson thanked his parents, the coaching staff at St. Rita, the coaching staff with the Meanstreets AAU program he plays for and Underwood's staff at Illinois before announcing his intentions.
"It has always been a dream of mine to represent my hometown," Johnson wrote. "With that being said, I am committing to the University of Illinois. I am 100 percent committed. I know people are going to look at it and think, 'He's too young.' No, I know what I want and this program can help me get there. I've visited more than a few high-level programs, but the feeling I got when I put on the Illinois jersey was like no other. It's about winning, development and culture. This is home."