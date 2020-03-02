CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men's basketball hit a notable landmark with Sunday's 67-66 win against Indiana. It was the Illini's 20th win of the season — the first time they've won 20 games in the regular season since 2012-13.
Illinois also heads into its final two games of the regular season this week ranked at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and still in contention for a Big Ten title. The team's first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013 is also essentially a lock.
So Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman took the opportunity Monday to announce a three-year contract extension for Illini coach Brad Underwood through the 2025-26 season, pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees at its March 12 meeting.
"I am extremely pleased with the upward trajectory of our Fighting Illini men's basketball program and believe we are headed toward a championship future," Whitman said. "Under Coach Underwood's leadership, our student-athletes have showed steady progress on the court and in the classroom. He has instilled a culture based on competitiveness, toughness, preparation, and accountability that is yielding exciting results.
"His ability to project a vision for the program's future, to recruit elite players to Champaign-Urbana, and to develop them into a winning team has exceeded even my admittedly high expectations at this relatively early stage in his tenure. Perhaps most importantly, I have enjoyed seeing the bonds formed between players and players and players and coaches, all of whom care deeply about one another, who are committed to their collective successes, and who support each other, on the court and off, in victory and defeat.
"I am grateful to Brad and Susan for joining our Fighting Illini family, and we look forward to many future years of their leadership, friendship, and engagement here at the University of Illinois. I am also appreciative of our assistant coaching staff and the many talented, dedicated members of our support staff who have worked tirelessly to advance our men's basketball program. We are happy to build stability within our staff and believe it will yield even greater coming success."
Underwood originally signed a six-year contract in 2017, and his salary this year is $2.958 million. His pending new deal will move his base salary to $3.4 million, and he will receive annual increases that will grow his salary to $4 million by the final year of the new contract.
Underwood is also in line to earn a new $750,000 retention bonus if he concludes the contract's new term as the Illinois coach. If Underwood were to accept a coaching position elsewhere, he would owe the university an $8 million buyout. That number will decrease each year of the agreement. Any NCAA tournament appearance between 2022 and 2025 allows for subsequent extensions potentially reaching the 2029-30 season.
"Serving as head coach at the University of Illinois is a professional dream come true," Underwood said. "I am honored to be one part of what is a collective effort in working to get Illinois Basketball where it needs to be. Building a program is hard work; there are no short cuts. But I am excited by the growth we've seen. We are gaining momentum and continuing to climb that mountain.
"The credit goes to our players. As a coach, I always have a mindset toward that locker room and those wearing the jersey. We have high-character young men who work hard in the classroom, give everything they have when it comes to basketball, and are doing things the right way off the court. I am proud of our players; they truly are Every Day Guys.
"I am a relationships-driven person, and I cannot express enough how grateful I am for Josh's leadership and unwavering support of our program. He is relentless in his efforts to provide us the resources we need to push forward. His love for the University of Illinois and vision for Illinois Athletics is the perfect match for me and the drive I have as a head coach.
"I also want to recognize our assistant coaches and entire staff, all of whom have worked around the clock during my tenure and will continue to do so every single day moving forward. They share my passion for the game of basketball and desire to help young people succeed.
"The visibility and tradition of Fighting Illini Basketball is unrivaled. It's why I wanted this job three years ago, and why I am humbled and proud to continue serving in this chair for many years to come. On behalf of my wife Susan and our family, we thank Illini Nation and the Champaign-Urbana community for making this home. Illinois truly is a special place."
Underwood isn't the only coach receiving an extension. Illinois is increasing the salary pool for assistant coaches Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman and Stephen Gentry by 25 percent, and those three on-court assistants will have contracts through the 2021-22 seasons.
Antigua has a $350,000 salary this season and Coleman has a $225,000 salary this season. Details of Gentry's salary this season were not available.
Strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher also agreed to an extension through the 2021-22 season.