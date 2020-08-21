CHAMPAIGN — The first part of the Illinois men’s basketball team’s summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic belonged to Adam Fletcher.
The program’s strength and conditioning coach was the one who worked with the players after they cleared the initial quarantine period following their return to campus in June. Actual basketball-specific workouts with Brad Underwood and his coaching staff started July 20.
Just getting into Ubben Basketball Complex for those workouts the last two months? It’s a process.
One that took some acclimating to become routine. One that doesn’t look like any other summer the Illini have ever had.
It starts, of course, with testing for the novel coronavirus. The team is tested twice a week, and it takes a negative test to even get near the gym.
The players enter Ubben from the west entrance. The coaching staff and managers from the south. Before the basketball workouts started last month, players weren’t allowed on the upper level and all staff — other than Fletcher and athletic trainer Paul Schmidt — were barred from the lower level.
A daily questionnaire is waiting for the players and coaches at the entrance. It has to be filled out, detailing any possible symptoms or health concerns. Oxygen levels and temperatures are also checked.
The locker rooms at Ubben are closed. Tables have been set up and sectioned off for each individual player. They also don’t need the locker room. Players have to arrive for the workout already dressed and ready to practice. Coaches and managers are gloved and masked up.
Post-workout, any ball that was used goes in what Underwood called the “dirty cart.”
They have to be cleaned before they can be used again. The gym also empties after the workout to be cleaned in advance of the next group, and the players have to leave the building immediately.
“Hence, we have the cleanest facility in all of Champaign County,” Underwood said. “Our players are in an incredible environment in Ubben and with our testing that’s been done. That part has been incredible.
“We’re the best in the country, and I’m not being braggadocios when I say that. There’s nobody that’s done better than the University of Illinois in terms of planning and in terms of structure and the amount of testing.”
The basketball has been pretty good, too. Underwood has kept the workouts to small groups so far this summer and will continue to do so through the first couple of weeks once classes resume Monday. That limits the number of people who would potentially have to go in quarantine should a positive case happen with the entire student body back on campus. The Illini are still three or four weeks away from incorporating more contact and 5-on-5 work.
“It’s been very small groups and a lot of individual instruction with a lot of shooting,” Underwood said. “We’ve got Ayo (Dosunmu) back in and a part of things. For the first time just this week, we’re whole. We’ve got everybody here and through quarantine.”
The small group practices, while not necessarily typical of an entire summer’s worth of workouts, has still been beneficial in Underwood’s estimation. Working with those smaller groups has created the opportunity for more individual instruction and skill building. The Illinois coaches are targeting weaknesses.
“You’re working on improving their game,” Underwood said. “They know it. We’re doing it within the concept of what we’re going to do. They’re getting the shots they’re going to get in the games, but if guys need off-hand work, we’re incorporating a lot of that. If guys need to work on ball handling, those things are getting in there.
“The passes we make out of our offense, we’re seeing those. It’s the practical stuff of what we do. Guys are feeling like they’re continuing to learn and learn our system and learn our terminology and understand it yet getting better at their weaknesses.”
While this is far from a typical summer, Underwood said he’s seen his team maximize every minute it has on the court. That’s even more imperative now given the come in, work out and then leave nature of the Illini’s time at Ubben.
“We haven’t had to coach one second of effort or going hard,” Underwood said. “Veterans are leading the freshmen. Our freshmen are great listeners. They do ask a lot of questions, and that’s the ultimate when you get guys that want to know. It’s been a really good, abnormal summer, but we’ve gotten better and been able to establish what we’re about especially here in the last month.”
It’s still a new way to approach offseason workouts, though. Gone are the days when a player could show up at Ubben in the middle of the night looking to get shots up. Once the final workout of the day is complete, the building is cleaned and then closed. To make up for that hole in training, Underwood said an extra 30 minutes at the end of two workouts a week was built in where the coaching staff leaves the floor and players get that time on their own just to shoot.
“If you don’t make your time, you miss that workout for the day,” Underwood said. “There’s no rescheduling or getting in, and we haven’t had that happen. They’ve known those guidelines since day one. It’s been different. You’re talking about guys that love to play and love to work out. It’s the new abnormal, yet we’re trying to do the best we can to accommodate them under NCAA guidelines and knowing kids want to be in the gym.”