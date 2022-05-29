CHAMPAIGN — The highlights from the one-on-one championship at the Iverson Classic earlier this month in Memphis, Tenn., mostly see future Illinois guard Jayden Epps linking a pair of quick, tight crossover dribbles into a step-back three-pointer over the outstretched arms of Jaxon Kohler.
Twice Epps goes right-to-left with his first crossover dribble and then back again through his legs to get the ball into his dominant hand. The step-back move into the shot comes in one fluid move. The shots don’t even hit the rim.
The third highlight is different.
Epps hits Kohler with a similar crossover move. Letting his dribble get a little wider has Kohler leaning more defensively. The future Michigan State forward is off balance just enough for Epps to pounce on the opportunity he’s created. The 6-foot-2 guard attacked the basket through the right side of the lane and finished over Kohler’s length.
It’s that type of play Illinois coach Brad Underwood is expecting not just from Epps, but from all four freshmen joining the Illini for the 2022-23 season. Skyy Clark, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers all have the same dribble-drive potential — albeit in slightly different ways.
“It’s a ball-skill group,” Underwood said. “It’s a group that they all have an ability to go make plays for themselves, which, in turn, when you can do that, you can make plays for others. This group has the ability to be a group of guys that can live in the paint.”
That was missing from the Illinois offense this past season.
All-American Kofi Cockburn was the focal point of most everything the Illini did offensively. Underwood rightfully surrounded the 7-foot center with shooters. Easy twos in the paint for Cockburn and three-pointers from everybody else worked enough to win 23 games, claim a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and earn a top-four seed in the NCAA tournament.
When that style of offense faltered, though, there wasn’t a reliable alternative.
Andre Curbelo was the only regular guard in the rotation — at least when he was healthy and playing — that attempted more than 25 percent of his shots at the rim. Alfonso Plummer got 85.1 percent of his on two-point jump shots and three-pointers. Trent Frazier attacked the rim a bit more, but still had 81.6 percent of his shot attempts classify as jumpers. Jacob Grandison and Da’Monte Williams posted similar numbers at 77.7 percent and 82.9 percent, respectively.
Reliance on jump shots also created a scenario where the Illini didn’t get to the free-throw line as often as Underwood would have liked. The Illinois coach made that a point of emphasis this spring. Plummer was an 87.4 percent free-throw shooter but attempted just 87 for the entire 2021-22 season, which ranked second on the team behind Cockburn’s 203. Frazier attempted 66 and shot 83.3 percent, and Grandison attempted just 34 and shot 82.4 percent.
Plummer’s 87 free-throw attempts placed him 14th among Big Ten guards, with Purdue’s Jaden Ivey leading the way with 207 free-throw attempts in the 2021-22 season. The national leader was Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. at 299.
So attacking the basket more in the 2022-23 season — particularly with Cockburn gone — has become a priority for Illinois. Sophomore guard RJ Melendez could help in that regard. So could Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr., who got 32.3 percent of his shots last season at the rim.
The four incoming freshmen could do the same. Underwood praised all four for that skill. Yet, in typical fashion of how Underwood likes to build his rosters, they’re all just a little bit different in approach.
“You’ve got Skyy, who is an elite shooter,” Underwood said. “You’ve got Epps, who is just downhill, mid-range, get a shot on anybody. Sencire is just that special, special athlete who is great in the open court and a great finisher around the rim. Plays way above the rim. Ty is that multi-dimensional guy who makes everybody better. To me, he impacts winning in as many ways as any player I’ve seen in a long time. An elite passer and great handler at his size and can play point if he has to.”
Epps as a certified one-on-one champion fits in with what Illinois has boasted in its backcourt during the Underwood era. A go-get-one guy.
“It’s one of the reasons we’ve been able to win a lot of close games,” Underwood said. “We had Ayo (Dosunmu) and we had Trent. We had guys who could go get their own. To be able to be a great player, you have to be able to beat your man. You have to be able to force help. Then when you make the right play, you elevate your teammates.”