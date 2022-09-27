CHAMPAIGN — There wasn’t an overwhelming amount of nuance to the Illinois offense last season. It was actually fairly simple. Kofi Cockburn was going to get the ball — a lot.
Cockburn trailed only Purdue center Zach Edey and Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis in 2021-22 in terms of usage rate. Nearly one-third of every Illinois possession with Cockburn on the court went through the 7-foot, 285-pound center. If it didn’t, the Illini were generally scheming to get shots for Trent Frazier or Alfonso Plummer.
That’s all changed.
Cockburn is trying to catch on in the NBA after playing for the Utah Jazz in the Summer League. Frazier is three games into his career in Serbia. And Plummer most recently represented Puerto Rico at the FIBA AmeriCup with a professional future to be determined.
So Illinois is starting from scratch offensively with a new-look team heavy on versatile wings and guards known for attacking the basket off the dribble.
And Illini coach Brad Underwood is excited.
“It’s going to be fun, and yet challenging, to continue to figure out all the pieces to this puzzle,” Underwood said. “Finding out their strengths and finding out what we can do with those strengths is going to be fun. ... We’ve got a lot of options. It’s the strength of this team. We’ve got to continue to grow that and build on that diversity on the offensive side.”
It was also an offseason necessity. Illinois had to change from its Cockburn-centric style. Whether it was last season where he fielded post entries and went to work or the season before where he churned out a successful pick-and-roll game with Ayo Dosunmu.
“First of all, if anybody was out on the recruiting trail, 7-foot, 300 pounds wasn’t out there,” Underwood said. “Now, you’re trying to find a way that fits the way we want to play, the way I’d like to play most of the time, and yet be very successful.
“The fun part about this is we’re still working through that. We’ve still got to figure all of that out. I enjoy that. To me, that’s the fun of my job. This group is versatile. There’s a lot to play with there, so it makes it fun.”
Underwood got experimental in the last month trying out different lineups during Illinois’ fall workouts. Stocking up on wings with varied skill sets gives the Illini coach that option. One bigger lineup — at least in terms of positional size — saw Terrence Shannon Jr. running the point.
Time on the court is crucial in this experimental phase. Time that Illinois got more of with the start of official practices Monday at the newly expanded, newly renovated and almost-finished Ubben Basketball Complex.
Underwood calls himself a “very visual guy.” He might like the idea of a lineup or a concept seeing it on paper or watching it on film, but getting eyes on it in a live setting on the court is the final arbiter of whether Underwood deems it acceptable.
“The basis of what we did this fall was really teaching our guys how to play and be unselfish and very basic concepts and fundamental stuff,” Underwood said. “We’re still trying to figure out and get a grasp of Terrence Shannon’s game. Can he score in the post? Is he this or that? Where’s Matt (Mayer) comfortable? Where do we get RJ (Melendez) his opportunities at? All of that stuff plays into it. As chemistry builds and roles become defined, it kind of works itself out in a lot of ways.”