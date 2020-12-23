CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has kept up regular correspondence with the Big Ten office this season.
The Illinois men’s basketball coach isn’t so much worried about the reply. He just wants to make sure his point is getting across.
The way Kofi Cockburn has been officiated this season? Underwood’s got a problem with it.
The juxtaposition between a foul called on freshman guard Andre Curbelo during Sunday’s game at Rutgers and the ones not called when Cockburn has the ball around the basket offensively stuck with Underwood. Even two days after the game.
“One was a complete flop,” Underwood said Tuesday of the five whistled on Curbelo in New Jersey. “It was a horrible, brutal call. We’ve got guys in our league flopping, and my guy Kofi is just getting annihilated. We’re not getting that same call. We’re not getting that same whistle. I just need to teach flopping, I guess, and acting.”
The point Underwood is hammering home to the Big Ten and its officials is what the officiating — or lack thereof — of Cockburn means to the 7-foot sophomore center from Kingston, Jamaica.
“I’m not as concerned as to what that response is as I want them to understand how dejected our players get,” Underwood said. “Kofi can’t help the fact he’s 297 pounds and he’s strong and when he gets smacked on the arm — like the jump ball call — and he doesn’t lose the ball. He can’t help the fact that he’s strong. He can bench press the building. A 200-pound guy loses that ball, and the ball goes everywhere and it’s an obvious foul. It’s frustrating because he’s so dejected.”
Cockburn currently ranks in the top-30 nationally in fouls drawn per 40 minutes at 8.1 That’s just the ones whistled.
The “real” number based on the contact Cockburn routinely experiences in the paint is likely higher.
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is tops in that category in the Big Ten at 8.6 fouls drawn per 40 minutes. Iowa’s Luka Garza is tied with Cockburn at 8.1.
“These guys get so disappointed — so dejected — when they do everything right,” Underwood said. “I had a long conversation with Kofi (Monday) about it and how to handle it. Stay emotionless. He’s just frustrated. Every single time he’s getting hit, and it’s just crazy.”
Illinois guard Trent Frazier sees his teammate’s frustration. While Cockburn might be “used to it by now” in Frazier’s estimation, the other Illini are still working with him in practice on how to handle the situation. Even if that calls for hammering in the post to further improve how he finishes through likely contact.
There’s not much hope the situation will change.
“We try to teach him to play through fouls, but in the game it’s a different situation,” Frazier said. “We’re losing opportunities for him to shoot free throws and get and-ones finishing at the basket and, most importantly, getting their guys out of the game. It’s frustrating, but we’ve just got to find a way to play through that.”
The way Cockburn is officiated — and Underwood’s concerns about it — don’t change the fact Illinois has done too much fouling of its own of late. Fouling to the tune of 78 fouls committed in the past three games and a foul rate that ranks 218th nationally after solving that particular problem a year ago.
Illinois’ freshmen guards have been more susceptible in the past three games. Curbelo has 13 fouls in that stretch, including fouling out at Rutgers, and is averaging 7.1 fouls per 40 minutes. Adam Miller has 12 fouls of his own the last three games.
“It’s hands,” Underwood said. “It’s using hands. It’s a huge adjustment. Usually what happens when you foul is you’re thinking and a little bit passive. You’re playing against bigger and stronger guys, so you’re trying to do everything you can to figure out how to be successful.”