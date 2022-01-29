CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team has played exactly zero games with its full roster available this season.
The closest the Illini got? It was their time in Kansas City, Mo., for the Hall of Fame Classic. The week of Thanksgiving. More than two months ago.
Kofi Cockburn had returned from his three-game, NCAA mandated suspension to start the season. Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo were back after missing the season opener.
Even Austin Hutcherson, whose time at Illinois has been marred by injuries, was available. But back spasms for Luke Goode meant the Illini were still just shy of 100 percent.
That’s remained the case. Curbelo, who wasn’t quite right early in the year after suffering a concussion in the Indiana (Pa.) exhibition game on Oct. 29, missed 11 games because of those concussion issues and is now in the health and safety protocols about a month after 10 of his teammates tested positive for COVID-19. Cockburn is dealing with his own concussion issues.
Frazier basically remains permanently dinged up yet able to play. And Hutcherson was lost for another season with a sports hernia this time.
Yet, No. 24 Illinois (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten) still heads into Saturday’s game at Northwestern (9-9, 2-7) — a 3:30 p.m. tip at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston — tied with Wisconsin for first in the Big Ten standings. A Big Ten regular-season title is still well within reach, with Tuesday night’s upset win of No. 10 Michigan State a crucial step toward that goal.
“That was a big-time win for us,” veteran Illini guard Da’Monte Williams said Friday. “It wasn’t pretty. It was tough mentally and physically. It’s what we go through every day.”
This season has been all about adjustments for Illinois. Cockburn’s suspension at the beginning of the season meant figuring out how to play without the 7-foot preseason All-American center.
Curbelo’s concussion issues necessitated a shift in offensive scheme without his playmaking. Playing without either of them Tuesday against Michigan State — and perhaps again Saturday at Northwestern — meant more changes.
“Without trying to reinvent the wheel, knowing that when we get those guys back, we’ve got a base in that hasn’t changed,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “That’s probably the hardest part. It’s been more of a game-by-game strategy than maybe just us continuing to grow with our foundation and play out from there. It’s been challenging not knowing who we have.
“I was ecstatic after the other night (against Michigan State) because we found a way. You’ve got two guys who are All-Americans not in uniform. You’ve got guys that are buying into what you do. I think there’s a part of that that will always be who we are — toughness, connected, guys who work really hard.”
That’s what prompted Underwood to write the words “CULTURE WIN” on the dry erase board in the Illinois team room at State Farm Center after beating the Spartans. That win likely doesn’t happen without a buy-in to those key program tenets.
“It’s really just being ready when your number is called no matter who it is,” Williams said. “Staying ready and being locked in. When stuff gets tough, that’s when you come together as a group and just keep playing harder and harder for each other. We all know what’s on the line. We just go out there and compete as hard as we can for each other.”
Underwood sees this component in motion every day. Illinois practiced Thursday morning in advance of Saturday’s game at Northwestern, and while the Illini coach got in his own workout that afternoon, he saw six of his players hit Ubben Basketball Complex for a second, voluntary weightlifting session.
Those are signs to Underwood that he’s built the foundation for a successful program. A sign he wasn’t seeing early in his tenure in Champaign.
“We didn’t get guys to practice when we first got here,” Underwood said. “It’s night and day. … That’s hard work. That’s why we have the saying, ‘Character over characters.’ It’s a big piece of our recruiting and a big piece of our culture.
“Everybody has continued to work on their game, stay ready and take that opportunity when it’s there. It’s helped us and helped them grow, as well.”