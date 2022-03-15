CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood knows a thing or two about what goes into pulling off an early-round upset in the NCAA tournament.
“It happens all the time,” Underwood told Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart during his weekly radio show on Monday night. “It’ll happen this year. I’ve been a part of that, being a 14 beating a 3, being a 12 beating a 5.”
Underwood orchestrated early exits for favored seeds twice while coaching at Stephen F. Austin. The first upset came in 2014 when his 12th-seded Lumberjacks took down fifth-seeded VCU. Two years later, 14th-seeded Stephen F. Austin beat third-seed West Virginia in the opening game.
Last season, of course, Underwood was on the flip side of NCAA tournament chaos when his top-seeded Illini lost to eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in the second round.
This time around, as fourth-seeded Illinois (22-9) prepares to play 13th-seeded Chattanooga (27-7) in a South Region first-round game at 5:50 p.m. on Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Underwood is set on avoiding a similarly deflating defeat.
“There’s no excuses this time of year,” Underwood said. “You’ve got to be fresh and you’ve got to have great people around you to help you plan.”
The Illini are intent on making a deep run in the NCAA tournament, and to do so, they’ll have to play better against the Mocs than they did in a 65-63 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals on Friday.
Underwood is putting faith in his veterans — players like Trent Frazier, Kofi Cockburn and Da’Monte Williams — to set a standard that won’t allow for letdowns.
“The one thing you have to rely on now is that the veterans who were in that locker room are passing it on and we’re using that as a guide,” Underwood said.
Former Belleville West standout Malachi Smith leads Chattanooga, which won the Southern Conference tournament to gain an automatic bid into the 68-team field.
Underwood remembered being impressed last Monday night when he saw David Jean-Baptiste’s game-winner buzzer-beater to help Chattanooga defeat Furman 64-63 in the Southern Conference tournament title game, but didn’t think it would set up a matchup with the Illini. Now, he’s wary, even though Illinois is the favorite.
“They won their conference and they won their conference tournament,” Underwood said. “They’re a team that’s got physical size. They’re a good basketball team.
“You don’t win 27 games without understanding how to win. They’ve got a great combination of guard play and size. They’ve got three bigs that they can run out there and go throw at Kofi and our guys. They’re a little bit different in what they do in that they’ve got a wing scorer from Belleville, in the state of Illinois and was a teammate of E.J. Liddell. (Smith) is a 20-point scorer, a 6 to 7-rebound a game guy that can kind of bully you and makes hard baskets for them.”
Then there’s Kansas graduate transfer Silvio De Sousa, who is averaging 11.1 points and seven rebounds per game. In the 2018 tournament as a freshman, De Sousa averaged 4.8 points and 5.4 rebounds during the Jayhawks’ postseason campaign.
“He’s a kid that’s got a great motor (with) great strength,” Underwood said.
Illinois will hope to be staying in Pittsburgh at least through the weekend. With a win over the Mocs, the Illini could draw fifth-seeded Houston (29-5) or 12th-seeded UAB (27-7) on Sunday.
Underwood could be soon adding a key piece back to his lineup, with Jacob Grandison continuing to rehabilitate from a shoulder injury he sustained against Penn State on March 3 that has caused the veteran wing to miss the last two games. But the Illini might have to win without him, at least to start the tournament.
“Jake’s gone through a workout (Monday),” Underwood said. “He’s still not in practice, but he’s progressing. You’ve got to be on your best every single night or you go home.”
If Illinois can run the table in the opening weekend and advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005, a possible showdown — and rematch — with top-seeded Arizona in San Antonio could await in a regional semifinal game next week. But the real dream destination — a trip to the Final Four — is what the Illini are really aiming for.
“I hope Pittsburgh’s the first stop and New Orleans is the last one,” Underwood said. “Sounds good to me.”