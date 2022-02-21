CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood didn’t want to wade into the national debate that followed the postgame exchange between Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard before it evolved into a melee on Sunday.
But on his radio show Monday night, shortly after the Big Ten announced Howard would be suspended for the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000, while Gard received a $10,000 fine, the Illinois coach expressed his disappointment about the incident that rocked the sports world the previous 24 hours.
“It’s unfortunate,” Underwood told Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart during his show at Papa Del’s. “It’s a bad look for the Big Ten. It’s a bad look for our profession, but I’ll let all the other people handle all the other suspensions and this and that. But it’s something I haven’t seen in my 35 years and it’s unfortunate. I think we all have to understand that there are a lot of lessons to learn.”
Tensions escalated after Gard and Howard exchanged heated words during postgame handshakes, then Howard struck Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. Three players, Michigan’s Moussa Diabaté and Terrance Williams II and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath, received one-game suspensions from the conference for throwing punches during the chaos.
“We all want to react and we’re all competing and we’re all trying to win games,” Underwood said. “There’s so much pressure to win, yet you can’t ever lose sight that there’s a much, much bigger picture than the outcome of the game and the score on the board.”
“It’s sad to me that our game took a hit, our league took a hit because it’s the best league in the country,” Underwood added. “Unbelievable academic standards, and it’s a profession that I love and have loved for a long time. We used to have great relationships, and some of that is not quite the case anymore.”
Underwood noted disagreements between coaches could be settled after the fact, instead of when tempers are flaring, mentioning how he spoke to Michigan State coach Tom Izzo last season after forward Mady Sissoki hit Ayo Dosunmu, causing a facial injury and concussion that caused the Illini star to miss three games.
“Last year, Ayo gets knocked out,” Underwood said. “We all know I’m pretty competitive. I’m not immune to a fight in terms of the grit that it takes. You shake Tom’s hand. They beat you. He goes and says the right things to the media and all that. We talked afterwards and it’s fine.”
Bosmans-Verdonk in concussion protocol
Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is in concussion protocol after he was struck in the face during the second half of the win at Michigan State on Saturday, Underwood said on Monday night.
Underwood said Bosmans-Verdonk was “out” for Monday’s practice, and did not specify whether Bosmans-Verdonk could return in time before the 15th-ranked Illini (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) host No. 22 Ohio State (17-7, 10-5) at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
“Ben’s got a good old shiner,” Underwood said. “He’s out. He’s got to deal with the concussion protocol stuff and had x-rays. His whole eye was swollen shut.”
Underwood also shared some more details about Andre Curbelo’s process of getting back into game shape after the Illini guard dealt with a concussion, returned to action and then missed more time aftertesting positive for COVID-19.
“(Monday) was (practice) 15 for him,” Underwood said. “When you start thinking about the time loss with the concussion (and COVID), literally where he could go through a full practice, (Monday) was 15. It’s growth. He’s working really hard at his conditioning. Through all that process he couldn’t lift. He was trying to walk on the treadmill going three miles an hour and was having problems doing that.”
“We need him defensively because he’s such a great on-ball defender,” Underwood added. “I’m starting to get a great feeling and vibe with him now, and so I’m really proud of him.”