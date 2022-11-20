LAS VEGAS — Losses generally drive Brad Underwood to distraction. They gnaw at the Illinois coach. Stick with him for years. (Cue the charity exhibition loss to Eastern Illinois).
Sunday’s 70-61 loss to Virginia in the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event was just different enough in the big picture to put Underwood in a more reflective mood. Not necessarily happy — the Illini did lose a late lead, then the game — but what Underwood called “a fairly good place with what can be.”
The long-term potential of this Illinois team? Consider Underwood sold.
And that was the purpose of playing in the Main Event. All four teams entered the quasi-tournament ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. Virginia and Baylor won national championships in 2019 and 2021, respectively, and UCLA was a Final Four team just two years ago. Illinois was going to figure out in a hurry just where it stood in the broader college basketball landscape.
“We’re pretty good,” Underwood said. “We’re going to be really good. We’re right there. Our ceiling, we’re not even close to it.”
That was made clear with the result Sunday afternoon. Virginia’s experience shone through down the stretch. Illinois went nearly 4 minutes between made shots after Coleman Hawkins’ short turnaround jumper gave his team a 57-56 lead with 4:06 to play.
The next Illini make was Skyy Clark’s too-late-to-matter three-pointer with 13 seconds on the clock. In between? Illinois kept sending Virginia to the free throw line, the Cavaliers made most of them and finished off a 14-3 run to win the game.
“I think we all kind of just tried to make home run plays,” Illinois junior forward Coleman Hawkins said. “I don’t think we listened well. I think we all kind of just did our own thing late. There might have been some stuff calls against us — peoples’ heads weren’t focused on the right things — but at the end of the day I honestly couldn’t tell you what truly happened. It just went to chaos down the stretch. There’s a lot to learn from this experience. We’ll definitely have to clean up late-game execution.”
It was a difference scenario than Friday. Illinois closed out its upset of UCLA by continuing to feed Terrence Shannon Jr. in his 29-point night. It was mostly an isolation game. Shannon’s offensive struggles Sunday took away that option.
Something else for the Illini — and Underwood — to figure out moving forward.
“I’m still learning eight new guys,” Underwood said. “I’m still learning, maybe Terrecne has an off night or somebody takes him away, where do I go? I’m learning just as much about this group in the heat of the moment.
“But go hoop and play and compete and fight? We just did that a very, very high level in what you can call a Final Four-caliber event. Now we can’t rest on it. We’ve got to drive them and get better.”
The Main Event provided proper motivation to continue that process. Illinois (4-1) has Lindenwood up next before a run of games against Syracuse (at home), Maryland (on the road) and Texas (in New York City).
“I think I learned we’re right there with the best of them,” Hawkins said. “I think we can compete with anybody in the country. The way we can use different pieces, sub multiple guys in, we’re tough.”