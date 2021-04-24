CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood doesn’t watch Big Ten basketball if he’s got a night at home with no game.
Not in the traditional sense at least. But if the Illinois men’s basketball coach has a late night of breaking down game film of his team or an upcoming opponent, it’s not uncommon for him to have a game from another league playing.
If it’s late, late, that means one thing. Pac-12 after dark.
That’s where Underwood caught a couple Utah games this past season and got a look at Alfonso Plummer. That wasn’t the sole influence in the Illini pursuing Plummer after he entered the transfer portal in late March, but Underwood liked what he saw from one of the Illini’s latest roster additions for the 2021-22 season.
“What an outstanding shooter,” Underwood said. “If not one of the best shooters in the country, he’s definitely the best shooter in the portal in our opinion. A guy that had some scary games in terms of his productivity.”
Plummer, who committed to Illinois last Saturday and was officially added to the roster Monday, was a career 39.9 percent three-point shooter in his two seasons with the Utes. He also led the Pac-12 in three-pointers made per game in the 2020-21 season.
Plummer’s had some monster single-game performances from beyond the arc in his Utah career, too. Like a Pac-12 tournament record 11 made three-pointers in a March 11, 2020, loss to Oregon State. Or his 23-point second half (four threes) that helped the Utes erase a 19-point halftime deficit this January and beat Colorado.
“He’s just a gym rat,” Underwood said. “He’s a guy that has a desire, a want to, a passion, to be great. A guy that showed play-making abilities, but is really known for his shooting and his ability to score the ball. Does it in a lot of ways.
“They’re just not step-in threes. They’re off screens. They’re off ball screens. They’re off the bounce. Just a multi-talented offensive talent, and a guy we think is one of the best shooters in America.”
The challenge for Plummer when he joins Illinois for the 2021-22 season will be finding how he fits. The 6-foot-1, 182-pound guard has just a single year of eligibility remaining. That cuts down on the “feel things out” process and makes establishing a connection and chemistry with his new teammates of paramount importance.
“He’s obviously got some familiarity with (fellow Puerto Rican guard Andre Curbelo), and that helps,” Underwood said. “Everybody tries to find their own way. It’s just a comfort. The offense, the defense — that stuff — always takes care of itself pretty quickly. It’s just a connection he’s got to develop with his teammates. He’s got a lot of personality, so I don’t think that will be an issue.”
Underwood has expressed his appreciation for a sit-out year for transfers.
Even if Plummer had more than a single season of eligibility, those transition years are out of the picture with the NCAA passing its new transfer rules.
That’s altered, in a way, how Underwood and the Illinois coaching staff views adding to the roster via the transfer portal in what he called the “new norm.”
“We’re trying to find as much about the character piece,” Underwood continued. “We’re much more in tune with Synergy, game film, stats, numbers, talking to people in the league around them and who’s played them and staffs they’ve been a part of and just making sure they fit our piece and our culture.”
Plummer’s status as a fifth-year player coming from a high-major conference helps in his transition to a new team for a one-year stop.
“I think the one thing you’ve got with a grad like Alfonso is you’ve got maturity,” Underwood said. “You’ve got a guy who’s proven it at the highest level in a great league. He’s not going to be intimidated by size or talent. He’s seen that at the highest levels and been productive. That’s very comforting.”