CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ final practice before this past Saturday’s regular season finale at Ohio State wasn’t the team’s greatest effort.
Andre Curbelo struggled. So did Ayo Dosunmu, who was still working to figure out how he could operate wearing a mask to protect his broken nose.
Brad Underwood let them hear it. Their effort last Friday wasn’t enough.
“Ayo was not good defensively,” Underwood said. “I told him he might have the shortest comeback in history. He might play 26 seconds the way he was going.”
Dosunmu ultimately put up 19 points, four rebounds and three assists in Illinois’ 73-68 road win against the Buckeyes. Curbelo had 19 points, six assists and five rebounds off the bench.
They took Underwood’s constructive criticism and ran with it.
“People might look at it like, ‘Oh, he’s yelling at us,’” Dosunmu said. “I’m telling you. When you play for Coach Underwood, it’s a sense of joy. When he yells at you, I don’t take it — none of us take it — like punishment. We take it as, ‘OK, he wants to win a championship.’ He went so crazy on me. I took it. I’m not going to get mad at him for wanting to win a championship.”
Unprompted during his postgame interview Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, Dosunmu championed Underwood’s case as coach of the year. The Illinois guard, who doesn’t spend much time on social media during the season and sweared it off entirely in March, had heard in passing that his coach wasn’t on the list of semifinalist for national coach of the year.
That didn’t make sense to Dosunmu.
“That was just crazy,” Dosunmu said. “I really don’t understand how he couldn’t be on there. Coach Underwood is one of the best coaches in the country. He brings the best out of everyone. … I actually texted Coach Underwood, ‘They must have forgotten that you won 85 percent of your games before you came here.”
Underwood certainly had a legitimate case. Illinois finished the regular season 20-6 overall and 16-4 in the Big Ten — a program record for conference wins in a single season. Dosunmu credited his coach with that success and how far the program had come not only in his three years in Champaign, but Underwood’s four.
“We’re confident we can beat anyone,” Dosunmu said. “I think we’re so confident because of our coach. We play with joy. We play with effort. We play with fearlessness. It’s really showing out there, but it definitely starts from Coach Underwood being on us so much that he gets us to be connected. We want to play hard for him so we can just win.”
Underwood knows how he can push his players most effectively. Nothing about his approach is the easy way out, and he built his roster with care to load it with players that understand that.
“Great players — truly great players — always want to be pushed,” Underwood said. “I think that’s the one thing I respect so much about Ayo. I respect a lot of those guys. There’s something about greatness. Greatness wants to become better. They’re never satisfied.”
Dosunmu can be pushed perhaps the farthest. It’s why he committed to Illinois as a 17-year-old in October 2017 and why he’s thriving now as a 21-year-old junior in the midst of a season that will likely see him garner multiple All-American honors. The first came Tuesday from Sporting News with Dosunmu a unanimous First Team selection.
“Gosh darn, he loves that and wants that,” Underwood said. “He doesn’t want to be coddled and told he’s great. He thrives on that. It’s a blast to coach. It’s called character, and we’ve got a whole bunch of character in our locker room.”
Underwood is less concerned with his own postseason awards. He lost one Tuesday with Michigan’s Juwan Howard being named Big Ten Coach of the Year and admitted Dosunmu had a harder case to make than he does for his junior guard as a national player of the year candidate.
“I’ve never been consumed by that, but I am consumed by making sure people need to realize how good a player he is and how big he is,” Underwood said. “It’s not just scoring points. It’s everything else. … That son of a gun’s closing ability and filling a stat sheet and elevating a program. My job’s pretty easy when you have guys like that.”