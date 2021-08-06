CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has mentioned loyalty a number of times this offseason as he rebuilt and reorganized the Illinois men's basketball coaching staff.
Geoff Alexander's promotion from assistant to the head coach to assistant coach prompted most of the loyalty discussion. Alexander's long history with Underwood made the move a no brainer.
Underwood promoted from within again Friday, elevating Zach Hamer from video coordinator to fill Alexander's old role. Hamer has spent the past two seasons with the Illini.
"Zach brought his NBA experience and vast knowledge of the game and impacted our team a great deal from the video coordinator position," Underwood said. "I am excited to move him to the role of assistant to the head coach, a position that comes with a great deal of responsibility and a partnership with me where tremendous trust exists.
"Zach is extremely bright and always at the forefront when it comes to ideas that push us forward. He will be heavily involved in all the everyday aspects of helping run a program including scouting, game planning, implementation of concepts and Xs and Os, player development, and all technology related facets of our operation."
Hamer's promotion continues a nearly complete overhaul of the Illinois coaching staff. Alexander, Chester Frazier and Tim Anderson replaced Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman and Stephen Gentry as Underwood's assistant coaches. Tyler Underwood was hired as director of recruiting and scouting after playing three seasons with the Illini.
Hamer joined the Illinois staff ahead of the 2019-20 season after spending two seasons on staff with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was initially a coaching associate for the Lakers before transitioning into his role as an advance scout. Some of his duties included opponent scouting — with an emphasis on defensive game planning — and the creation of video playbooks for the other 29 NBA teams. Before joining the Lakers Hamer spent the 2018 season in the WNBA as the Indiana Fever's video coordinator.
Hamer attended Vanderbilt and was a four-year student manager for coaches Kevin Stallings and Bryce Drew. He was the head manager in his final two years, which included NCAA tournament appearances for the Commodores.