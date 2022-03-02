CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn spent a couple hours with Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood following last Thursday night’s loss to Ohio State.
Just the two of them.
The purpose was clear. Cockburn struggled against the Buckeyes, coming within two points of his season-low scoring effort and getting worked too often defensively by Ohio State big man Kyle Young.
It was the latter that Underwood focused on the most. Getting Cockburn dialed back in defensively in ball-screen coverage before Sunday’s game at Michigan was the purpose of the one-on-one film review.
It worked.
Cockburn came out on top in another head-to-head matchup with Michigan center Hunter Dickinson. The Illinois center put up 27 points, seven rebounds and two steals and held his Wolverines’ counterpart to 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting.
“I thought his intent for all the little things was better (Sunday) than I’ve seen it maybe all year,” Underwood said.
Cockburn’s teammates saw the same. Illinois guard Trent Frazier said Cockburn’s presence on defense against Michigan was a result of the preparation leading up to the game to be more assertive at that end of the court.
“He just played with more energy,” Frazier said. “He got to his spots in the paint. Went straight up. I told him after the Ohio State game that everyone has bad games and you’ve got to continue to keep going and be great for us. He took that challenge and was awesome for us.”
The two hours alone with Underwood reviewing the finer points of his performance against Ohio State exemplified the type of relationship Cockburn has with his coach. A ton of positive praise didn’t filter out about how he fared against the Buckeyes. The focus was on what he did wrong and how he could get better before working to correct it in practice.
“It’s about being coachable,” Cockburn said. “The coaches see a lot of stuff we don’t see. There’s a lot of times we’re out there and think something is right, but when we get into the film room, we see we could have done better. It’s about trusting the coaches and trusting what they’ve put together for us.”
Underwood knows he can push Cockburn. Knows he can demand a lot from the 7-foot, 285-pound center. It’s the way Underwood approached coaching former Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu and the way he still coaches Frazier.
“You can’t have a very good program if you can’t coach your best players and you can’t demand more from them,” Underwood said. “I’m a guy that puts really unrealistic expectations on those guys and demand more from them probably than they demand from themselves. For me, that’s what keeps pushing them to be better than they think they can be.
“I coach Kofi hard. I coached Ayo hard. Great players are never going to truly be great players unless they can accept coaching and deal with it. Otherwise, they just slide back into just being a pretty mediocre player if they don’t take coaching. That’s my opinion.”
Cockburn knew what he would get from Underwood when he committed to Illinois as a senior at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. It’s what he wanted.
“He tries to push you,” Cockburn said. “He tries to get under your skin. He knows me. He knows I love that pressure when he forces me to be uncomfortable. It’s been a really good relationship.”
Cockburn can give as good as he gets. He did so at the beginning of last week. Cockburn wasn’t thrilled with the way he played defensively in the Illini’s 79-74 win at Michigan State on Feb. 19, so he jumped on Underwood two days later in practice.
“Kofi cussed me out the other day,” Underwood said. “This is the honest to goodness truth. Kofi cussed me out about his ball-screen defense and not getting on his (butt) enough. There’s not many Kofi’s, but there’s also not many great players that don’t truly want to be coached. Great ones want to be coached. The others are frauds.
“Everybody is motivated differently. With Kofi, that’s a way that cranks him up and gets him going. It gets me going, too, when he barks at me.”