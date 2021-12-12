CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier tried to get one last blast of noise from the Orange Krush on Saturday evening game inside State Farm Center.
Frazier had just knocked down a running three-pointer, pulling the Illini within three points of No. 11 Arizona.
Just 1.7 seconds remained on the clock.
Bennedict Mathurin was at the free throw line for the Wildcats with another chance to ice the game. Frazier was almost pleading for some disruption as much as he was waving his arms with his team down 82-79.
The problem was the sellout State Farm Center crowd, sections alternately striped with orange- and blue-clad fans, had already started to head for the exits. Alfonso Plummer getting called for a five-second violation with Illinois trailing 79-76 with 25 seconds on the clock led to the exodus from some of the 15,544 fans in attendance.
A winnable game — a signature nonconference victory that would have sent Illinois back into The Associated Press Top 25 — gone in an instant during an eventual 83-79 loss. Gone for reasons that rile Illini coach Brad Underwood more than anything.
“Put it in all caps,” Underwood said. “SOFTNESS. Soft. Have you guys ever known my teams to be that? That I have a hard time with. When people are taking your ball and we’re not gritty enough to get a stop against a really good player when we need to, that’s something I’ve got to get right. I told our team that.
Illinois (7-3) wasn’t tough enough, in its coach’s estimation, Saturday against undefeated Arizona (9-0). Particularly in the second half when Wildcats point guard Kerr Kriisa went off for 17 of his 19 points by hitting a couple three-pointers and as many floaters as he wanted. Coupled with 30 points from Mathurin, the Arizona backcourt was a problem for the Illini.
“Defensively, I thought what we call winning time at the end of the game, we didn’t put kills together,” said Frazier, who led Illinois with 27 points. “We allowed Mathurin and Kriisa to get going. We’ve got to do a better job defensively of getting stops and turning those into baskets on the other end. …Right now it’s lack of communication. I’ve got to do a better job of being back first and communicating with my guys.”
The uncertain nature of the Illinois roster in the first half of the season created a prime opportunity for Arizona, which has a future pro in Mathurin and the talent to be secure as a top-15 team, to exploit Illinois from a toughness standpoint. The fluidity of actually available players has played havoc with the Illini’s ability to prepare. Andre Curbelo missed his fifth straight game and Underwood said after Saturday’s loss Austin Hutcherson is out for the season.
“We’re running dummy offense, and we’re not grinding these guys,” Underwood said. “Give Arizona all the credit in the world. We’ve got to learn to run offense better. We’ve got a week — we’ve got to work around finals — but we’ve got a week where we’ve got to improve. We’ve got to get better.”