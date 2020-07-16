CHAMPAIGN — The last group of Illinois men’s basketball players made their return to campus last Thursday. That put them through their initial quarantine phase this week. Just in time to get their bearings, with actual basketball workouts able to begin this coming Monday.
“We’ll have everybody but Ayo (Dosunmu) in this summer,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. The junior guard is still in Chicago going through the pre-draft process, with an NCAA-mandated Aug. 3 deadline to make a decision on his early entrant NBA draft status.
“He’s continuing to work out,” Underwood continued. “That’s one thing I don’t have to worry about with Ayo if he makes the decision to come back. I know that young man is getting his work in.”
The first wave of Illinois basketball players got back to campus just more than a month ago. After clearing the initial quarantine, they’ve been able to work with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
Next week’s workouts can be more basketball-centric and involve Underwood and his assistant coaches.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Underwood said. “We’re still trying to define that plan — how many guys we can have on the court at one time and what those individuals will look like. It’s still very, very fluid in terms of what the actual plan is in terms of health codes and everything else.”
In many ways, Illinois’ summer workouts will look similar to what would have happened in an offseason not occurring during a pandemic. Time spent in the weight room and conditioning with Fletcher will remain important. Individual player improvement and some offensive and defensive system implementation are also typical pillars of offseason workouts.
“The first part of this will be heavy, heavy player weakness improvement time and the fundamental things we always do,” Underwood said. “As we get a little later into August we’ll start implementing some team things and concepts.”
The resumption of workouts next week comes more than four months after the 2019-20 season came to an abrupt end because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then the Illini scattered with campus essentially closed.
The Illinois coaching staff will try and treat these summer workouts in as normal a way as possible. Underwood also understands that might not be entirely possible.
“I think you’re a little more open minded in terms of what can be,” Underwood said. “We’ve been pretty regimented in terms of certain things, but we may have to be a little more open if a guy doesn’t feel well or something like that. Those things are going to happen. We’ve obviously got a pandemic. Systemically, we know what works and we know what we like, but we understand they’ve been off for four months.”
What the Illini work on starting next week won’t be any different than in a typical summer. How that work happens — and the pace it happens at — could have to be altered.
“I think it will be fairly slow paced,” Underwood said. “Guys are getting acclimated back in to Fletch. The basketball piece will move a little slower. We’ve got to take it with some pace, understanding guys didn’t have all spring to work out. They’re not in peak shape yet. We’ll find that nice mix.
“As we progress, we’ll start adding things a little slower — a little less frequent, I guess. We’re going to be very, very slow in the process and very basic. As we move forward, depending on what things look like, we’ll move as need be.”
Another key part of Illinois’ summer workouts will be incorporating its newcomers. Four-star guards Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller figure to be important to the Illini’s plans immediately. The Illinois frontcourt is getting some reinforcements, too, in versatile big men Coleman Hawkins and Brandon Lieb.
They all have one thing in common: They’re new.
“Right now it’s about our players getting to know each other and starting to feel comfortable with who they are as players,” Underwood said. “You’re implementing new players into a group. That takes a little time. That’s what the summer has been the best about — a gradual implementation of what college is about, what college basketball is about and what our system is about. It’s always been about making guys better, and I’m excited to get on the court and begin doing that with these guys.”