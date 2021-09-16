CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood received the first extension to his contract in early March 2020 with three years tacked on to his initial deal. Underwood's latest one-year extension announced Thursday keeps the Illinois men's basketball coach on a six-year deal through the 2026-27 season. The extension is pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees at its Sept. 23 meeting.
Full details of Underwood's extension were not announced Thursday. However, the proposed contract reportedly will move his total annual compensation into the 10 nationally among basketball coaches. Underwood's contract is guaranteed through the next four seasons, and Underwood's buyout increases as well.
"It was just four years ago that we brought Coach Underwood here with the vision he and I shared of returning Illinois Basketball to national prominence, and he has delivered," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in an official statement. "The 'Every Day Guys' culture he has developed defines our locker room and permeates every facet of the program. Coach's tenants of hard work, accountability, toughness and team-first mindset are just a few of the principles he has instilled in our student-athletes. Coach, his staff and the players have relentlessly maintained their high expectations, and the results have followed, culminating with the most victories in the Big Ten Conference over the last two years, a 2021 Big Ten Tournament title, and an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed.
"Those are significant achievements. And yet, knowing Brad as I do, he remains focused on the future, determined to elevate our program to new heights. He is as steadfast in his quest to build a championship program here at the University of Illinois as he was on March 18, 2017. I am grateful to Brad, Susan and their entire family for the commitment they have made to the University of Illinois. I am excited to continue working alongside him on this journey and look forward to his leadership over these next six years and beyond."