CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood was still up at midnight on Tuesday ready to make phone calls with college coaches now able to contact Class of 2023 recruits directly.
Through 2 a.m., actually, with one last text message to send off to a prospect on the West Coast.
That didn’t stop Underwood from being out the door for his 6:30 a.m. walk. A short night’s sleep had little effect on the Illinois men’s basketball coach who was, in his words, “invigorated” and “fired up.”
That’s due in part to the end of the pandemic-extended recruiting dead period that happened at the start of this month. That change brought a new dose of energy to Underwood and his coaching staff. Illinois has hosted multiple prospects on unofficial visits — both old recruiting targets and new.
And the Illini coaches will be back on the road this weekend with the first evaluation period of the summer.
College basketball life is getting back to normal.
“Exhilarating,” Underwood told The News-Gazette on Tuesday is how he describes having recruits on campus and the chance to get on the road again. “I think there’s some valuable lessons we can take from COVID and the Zooms — and I think those can be very useful — but there’s nothing like the face-to-face. That’s how you build true relationships.
“To me, it’s the first sign we’re back to normal basketball-wise is we have people on campus. This will be the first weekend we can be out and go see high school events. That part of it’s a really good feeling, and it’s a huge part of what we do is have those face-to-face interactions.”
Illinois hit the unofficial visitor option hard in the first week possible. Those visitors included a former commit in Class of 2022 guard AJ Storr, a newly-offered 2022 big man in Shawn Phillips Jr. out of Ypsi Prep Academy (Mich.) and a top 2022 in-state target in Yorkville Christian guard Jaden Schutt.
Some Class of 2023 prospects visited campus, too. Elite point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. — originally out of Joliet West and now at La Lumiere (Ind.) — was one of the first visitors to hit Champaign the first week of the month. Bradley-Bourbonnais big man Owen Freeman also had Illinois on his travel list, as he’s made his way around the Big Ten and picked up a slew of new offers. And St. Joseph-Ogden guard Ty Pence turned his visit into an offer.
This week has already seen Class of 2023 Crispus Attucks (Ind.) forward Jalen Hooks and Class of 2022 St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) guard Sencire Harris make unofficial visits. Harris left his visit the same way Pence did — with an offer.
Underwood and Co. had plenty to sell to those visitors. A still fairly newly-renovated State Farm Center is a centerpiece of every visit. Then there’s Ubben Basketball Complex, which is getting an expansion and renovations of its own. Not to mention the success of the 2020-21 season.
“It’s amazing the reception you get,” Underwood said. “We’re sexy, and we haven’t been. It’s nice to be talked about and to be in a position where you were a No. 1 seed and you’ve won the most games in the Big Ten the last two years. It’s great to talk about those things and not be braggadocious in terms of what we’re doing, but to show the growth.”
The ongoing construction at Ubben is just one piece of Illinois’ all-encompassing financial support to athletics. The Illinois basketball staff also takes visitors to see the completed $79.2 million Smith Center, the finished upgrades at Demirjian Park and the ongoing construction for baseball and softball practice facilities.
“That buzz you’ve got with everything going on on campus, the high rises going up on Green Street around campus, that’s progress,” Underwood said. “Now that we’re winning games, I can’t get enough people here to show our stuff off.”
After a couple weeks of visitors to campus, though, the Illinois coaches will be back on the road this summer for the first time since 2019. High school events are the focus in June, with AAU events the destination in July.
The changes to the transfer process this offseason could very well impact how programs pursue high school prospects, but Underwood still sees the evaluation periods as an important part of recruiting.
“We judge more than talent,” he said. “We see that in person much more than we see that streaming a game like we did this spring. I’m excited about it. I’m looking forward to it. It’s always been a time I’ve enjoyed just getting out and the feeling of communication and networking and people. It’s a part that I really enjoy.”