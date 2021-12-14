CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball fans who have wondered about Andre Curbelo’s health might just have to remain patient at this point.
On Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s radio show on Monday night at Papa Del’s, Underwood said “Dre’s on the mend,” but a return to the court against St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday afternoon appears unlikely.
“He’s getting better,” said Underwood, who celebrates his 58th birthday on Tuesday. “We see it every day. It’s something we take very serious, the health and well-being of our guys. We never want to put them in a situation that could change their life beyond their time here.”
Curbelo sustained a concussion in the Illini’s first exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.) on Oct. 23, although he remained in the game at the time.
He missed the season opener against Jackson State on Nov. 9 but played in the next four games before requesting to be subbed out early in the second half of a Nov. 23 win over Kansas State. Then, Underwood said Curbelo was dealing with “head trauma” that stemmed from the concussion.
He struggled mightily in losses to Marquette on Nov. 15 and Cincinnati on Nov. 22. Against the Golden Eagles, he shot 4 of 18 from the field, turning the ball over seven times. And against the Bearcats he shot at a 4-of-12 clip and turned it over five times.
Curbelo has now missed six of 10 games for the Illini (7-3), including the last five.
“We’ve got to be solid, and Belo’s getting better,” Underwood said. “His spirits are great. He’s doing a tremendous job of talking with our guys, communicating. It’s getting closer for him, but (he is) still working at it.”
Even while out, Curbelo has looked like his typical self during games. He’s animated, loose and engaged with his teammates, the staff and even the officials. Underwood joked Monday Curbelo still likes to complain about officiating and that it got on his nerves during Saturday’s loss to then-No. 11 Arizona at State Farm Center.
After Saturday’s 83-79 loss, Underwood also announced guard Austin Hutcherson will miss the rest of the season with an athletic hernia that requires surgery and will have about a 10-week recovery time.
Hutcherson, who transferred to Illinois from Wesleyan (Conn.) ahead of the 2019-2020 season, has only played four games at Illinois after sitting out that season due to NCAA transfer rules and missing the 2020-21 season due to a back injury.
He rehabilitated the back injury and played in four games this season, totaling 11 points and eight rebounds in 61 minutes, with his last appearance coming against Rutgers on Dec. 3.
It’s possible Hutcherson could get a waiver for another year of NCAA eligibility due to his latest season-ending injury. Even if he doesn’t get the year back, he has one more year of eligibility because of the NCAA’s decision not to count the 2020-21 season toward any player’s eligibility.
According to Underwood’s timetable for his surgery recovery, Hutcherson may actually be able to return in late February or early March, depending on how soon he gets the surgery.
Underwood said Hutcherson, who has already missed two full seasons of his college career, is still thinking positively in the wake of the hernia.
When Underwood asked Hutcherson how he was doing, Hutcherson told the coach he was doing well, Underwood said on Monday.
“He’s in his grad program,” he said. “I go, ‘Straight A’s?’”
According to Underwood, Hutcherson replied, “Coach, why would I be any different now?”
The Illini aren’t giving up on Hutcherson, who dominated opponents in the New England Small College Athletic Conference as an underclassman at Division III Wesleyan, averaging 20 points per game as a sophomore.
“I’m so sad for him,” Underwood said. “Here’s a young man with a ton of talent. We believe in him. He’s gifted.”