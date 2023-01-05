EVANSTON — Brad Underwood isn't about to give up on his 2022-23 Illinois men's basketball roster just because of Wednesday's 13-point loss to Northwestern.
Sitting inside Welsh-Ryan Arena's media room following the 73-60 setback, the Illini coach reiterated his prior realization that this team — largely a mix of relatively college-inexperienced players and transfers — was going to encounter "many speed bumps" over the course of the season.
What occurred versus the Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) served as a particularly gnarly speed bump. But one Underwood feels Illinois (9-5, 0-3) is capable of overcoming.
"I love the character of our team. I love our guys. They fight. They work," Underwood said. "And now we’ve just got to find a collective way to do it together."
Underwood espoused a we-over-me mantra during Wednesday's postgame press conference. He also had mostly positive things to say about an Illini defense that limited Northwestern to 32.1 percent shooting from the field, excluding the fouling woes that sent the Wildcats to the free-throw line 40 times.
He was far less enamored with what his offense achieved. And how the players went about trying to make things happen at that end of the floor.
"We shot more stepback, sidestep, fadeaways — a shot that we’ve never practiced one time in our facility, and that’s what we shoot," Underwood said. "You can’t shoot stepback fadeaways. You’ve got to be tough enough to frickin drive the ball to the mouth of the rim, and pass it or score and get fouled. And we did that early."
Terrence Shannon Jr. executed that play most often, winding up with seven assists on the night. But he also shot 3 of 8 from the field.
"I’m playing with the same intensity. I can be more aggressive," Shannon said. "I’m really passive right now, and I’m looking for my teammates when I’ve got the ball because I know teams are shrinking in on me."
Shannon said seeking out his teammates when defenses collapse on him is an adjustment he's made as this season has progressed.
For his part, Underwood thinks there's more growth for Shannon to see in his personal offensive playbook.
"It’s no secret no one’s letting him go left. First couple plays of the game he went right, he made great plays and finished, and he’s probably going to have to get used to that," Underwood said. "The scouting in the Big Ten’s going to be a lot better than it is in (nonconference play)."
The three Illini who logged the most shot attempts from the field Wednesday were Jayden Epps (12), Matthew Mayer (11) and Coleman Hawkins (11).
Four of Hawkins' tries, however, came after Illinois had fallen behind 60-45 late in the fourth quarter. Hawkins finished with just one assist on the night as well.
"We’re literally screaming at him constantly to shoot the basketball. I don’t know if it’s a lack of confidence that he has in his ability to shoot it," Underwood said. "I get it, he’s unselfish. He’s trying to get everybody involved. But we need him."
Mayer and Shannon said they both hope to see Hawkins hoisting up more shot attempts moving forward. Hawkins' 115 tries from the field through 14 games ties for second on the team with Mayer, one ahead of Epps and well behind Shannon's 162.
Hawkins' output has transpired across 418 game minutes played as opposed to Epps' 337 and Mayer's 297.
"We’re just telling (Hawkins) to shoot it every time and we’ll live with the results," Mayer said. "He’s a great player. We just need him to be aggressive. We all believe in him and know it’s going to come big time pretty soon."
Three of Illinois' lowest-scoring games as a unit this season have been the Illini's three Big Ten contests.
Their 59 points versus Penn State last month is a season low, and Wednesday's 60 points ranks second in that regard. Illinois' 66 points against Maryland doesn't grab the No. 3 spot overall thanks to the 61-point performance versus Virginia back in November.
"We have this set that we run a lot of stuff out of, and I think we just have to be able to enter into that set," Mayer said. "We’re right on the brink, because that set that I was talking about earlier, one of the hardest parts is starting it.
"You have to get a pass to a certain position to start it, and I think we’re going to start figuring out to where we can just dribble entry into it. So that we don’t have to have those times where we’re just dribbling up top and we don’t know what to do."
Underwood described a transition-offense plan for the Northwestern game that didn't come to fruition nearly often enough for his liking.
"Too many guys handled the ball," he said. "All we talked about in this game was getting the ball to the point guards, running the floor, having Dain (Dainja) post up early. And not one time did that happen."
Underwood is hoping for a bit more fire from his athletes on the offensive end Saturday afternoon, when Illinois hosts 14th-ranked Wisconsin back at State Farm Center.
"We’re not playing with any force or velocity or tenacity on our drives. Everything’s a fadeaway, let me not get hit," Underwood said. "It doesn’t get any easier."