CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood, like many others, remembers the first time he met Lou Henson in person.
It was in 1989 in Seattle. At the Final Four where Henson had his Flyin’ Illini team playing at the Kingdome and a young, impressionable Underwood was in attendance, meeting the former Illinois men’s basketball coach at a dinner.
Of course, Underwood and Henson had ties even before Underwood became the coach at Illinois in March 2017, more than two decades removed from Henson’s successful stint at Illinois that lasted from 1975-96. Henson died this past Saturday at the age of 88 and was buried on Wednesday morning after a lengthy battle with cancer.
For one, Underwood started his college career at Hardin-Simmons, the same Texas university where Henson coached at from 1962-66. Underwood’s first coaching job was also at Hardin-Simmons as a graduate assistant in 1988.
Dick Nagy, a former Illinois assistant coach under Henson, was another connection between Underwood and Henson. Nagy was the coach at Barton County Community College in Kansas when Underwood was growing up.
“The Kansas junior-college system was really powerful and had great players,” Underwood said during a Wednesday night appearance on ‘SportsTalk’ on WDWS 1400-AM. “I went to camps where he was at in the summer. When he went to Illinois, it was a big deal, so I always followed him.”
Then, when Underwood was the coach at Oklahoma State during the 2016-17 season, he received a phone call at his office out of the blue. From Henson, an Oklahoma native who grew up admiring the Cowboys program under legendary coach Henry Iba.
“My administrative assistant comes in and says, ‘You’ve got a call from Coach Lou Henson,’” Underwood said. “I’m like, ‘OK, sure. Patch that one through.’ It was just him complimenting us on how we guarded and how hard our kids played. To get that call from Coach meant the world. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
So when Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman started pursuing Underwood to become the coach at Illinois, the work Henson did in building the Illini into a respectable program across the country played a factor in Underwood’s decision.
“He was a big reason why I wanted the job,” Underwood said. “The one thing that means so much to me is we have a database of 900 or so people, and it’s former managers and players at Illinois. Not all of them played for Coach, but a lot of them did. That database is filled. That’s what great programs have. When you’re impacting people’s lives beyond the time they spend on the court, and he always made this place feel like coming home again, that’s always special.”
Getting the chance to know Henson on a more personal level during these past three years, too, is meaningful to Underwood.
Spending time with him at State Farm Center, on the court that bears Henson’s name, before games. Or having him come by the Ubben Basketball Complex to watch an Illini practice.
But what possibly stands out more than those moments was seeing Henson each summer at former Illini Kendall Gill’s charity golf outing in Savoy. And the way people would gravitate to the former Illini coach.
“Coach wasn’t on the sidelines for a while, but yet everybody, no matter what their age, wanted to come up and shake Coach’s hand, get a picture with him or get an autograph,” Underwood said. “To me, that just speaks volumes to the type of person he is and the impact that he’s had on so many in this community.”