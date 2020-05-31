CHAMPAIGN — The protests that have spread across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota reached Champaign on Sunday. The mix of protests was the same in Champaign, too — some peaceful, some not.
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood addressed Floyd's death and the nationwide unrest that has followed in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday night.
"The events of the last few days have been heartbreaking," Underwood's note read. "I pray for the family of George Floyd, and for healing to the pain and grief so many across our country are suffering at this time.
"I became a coach to help young people. And it is my responsibility as a leader to the many young black men in our program that I provide a safe environment where they can be heard and supported while processing emotions stirred from the harsh reality of the unfair world we all live in.
"Illinois basketball is a family. We believe in treating everyone with respect, and we try and foster compassion through the willingness to put yourself in someone else's shoes to understand their perspective.
"Unfortunately our basketball family is not able to be together at this time, so we will talk as a team on Zoom about what has occurred and how we can impact change. It starts with listening, caring and respecting one another. I vow to do my part."