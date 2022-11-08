CHAMPAIGN — The four Illinois freshmen all had their moments in Monday’s season opener against Eastern Illinois. That all four played — and played fairly significant minutes — was a statement in itself.
Success for the Illini in 2022-23 will come in part because of their efforts.
Sencire Harris was a disruptive force defensively. Ty Rodgers put together the type of floor game the Illinois coaches have come to expect. And Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps continued to work at finding a balance between their inner scorer and the need for them to be the go-to lead guards.
An overall impressive debut for the freshman quartet in an 87-57 victory for No. 23 Illinois. A season-opening win, however, that still saw the Illini rely heavily on its veteran players. On the ones that had done it before at the college level in games that counted.
So it was Coleman Hawkins leading the way with his 23-point, 12-rebound double-double. Not to mention an aggressive Terrence Shannon Jr. knocking down 13 of 15 free throws to spark a game-high, 24-point scoring effort.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is still trying to figure out this new-look team. Figure out who they are and how best to utilize their strengths. A different challenge in 2022-23 with no Kofi Cockburn or Trent Frazier or Da’Monte Williams on the roster.
While Underwood pieces the puzzle together — at least in the early going — he’ll still turn to his more experienced players.
“We’ve got to lean on veterans,” Underwood said after Monday’s 30-point win. “Freshmen, it’s really hard to be spectacular from the get go.”
That’s how Hawkins and Shannon view their role on this particular Illinois team. Both discussed heading into the season how they felt like they had to take on a more front-and-center leadership role.
It was a change for both, too. Hawkins played with a slew of experienced players in his first two seasons in Champaign and could lean on them. Shannon was part of what seemed like a more egalitarian Texas Tech program with leadership and production spread among several players.
"When they see us perform the way we did (Monday), it just gives them more confidence because we’re encouraging them as we go along,” Shannon said about the younger players. “That’s having them look at us and be like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to come with it.’”
Hawkins understands where the freshmen are coming from now a single game into their college careers because he was in a similar spot two years ago. This year’s freshmen, of course, are being asked to do even more than Hawkins was in 2020-21 on a more experienced Illinois roster.
“Guys like me and Terrence really do have to lead,” Hawkins said. “We have to execute. A lot of times (the younger players) might get sped up. Get them under control because we obviously need everybody to play. It just can’t be and Terrence or a guy like (Matthew Mayer) playing all the minutes. We’re going to need the young guys, they freshmen, to step up.”
Underwood and the Illinois staff are angling to get more out of Mayer and sophomore guard RJ Melendez. Mayer had seven points and four rebounds Monday against EIU. While Melendez finished with three blocks, two steals and two rebounds in the season opener, he fought his shot and scored just a single point.
“RJ is pressing a little bit,” Underwood said. “We’ve got to get him just relaxed and comfortable because he’s a really, really good shooter. We’ll get there.
“As Matt continues to get in better shape and make shots, he’s a guy that ca really get it going. … We’ve still got to find him a rhythm. He’s still trying to figure out how to play within what we’re doing.”
From that foundation of a few experienced players, Illinois will continue to expand what it’s asking of its freshmen.
That means Clark and Epps figuring out how not to abandon their innate ability as scorers as they also try to be playmakers. It means Rodgers continuing to stuff a stat sheet even if he doesn’t score. And it means Harris continuing to be what Underwood called "an unbelievable, unrelenting competitor.”
“Skyy and Jayden and Ty and Sencire are all really, really talented, but they’re all going to have some ups and downs,” Underwood said. “We can’t forget that Kofi had them, Ayo (Dosunmu) had them, Trent had them. We’ve got to help these guys grow.”