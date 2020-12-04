CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood had zero interest in trying to find another Saturday opponent after Illinois’ 8 p.m. tipoff against UT Martin was canceled Friday morning because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Skyhawks’ program.
The turnaround was far too brief. That was particularly true considering the COVID-19 testing frequency for potentially available teams wouldn’t be on par with how Illinois is approaching those protocols.
The Pac-12 is the only other conference other than the Big Ten that is testing every single day. The Illini take that to an even higher level, taking advantage of both the university’s PCR saliva test and the Big Ten’s antigen test each and every day.
Underwood wasn’t interested in scheduling a game approximately 24 hours out against anyone not testing at least as frequently as the Big Ten’s daily effort.
“I talked to one Division I coach who’s had five games canceled or moved,” Underwood said. “He’s literally working on 72-hour timeframes to schedule games. I think that’s the right framework.
“What people have to understand is we would not bring anybody in here in a non-league game who has not been under our testing. It’s why I was such a proponent of league games only. Then we know what the testing is, and if there is a positive we know how to handle contact tracing. With these non-league games, we don’t know how to handle any of that, so we just cancel the game.”
So what about the Pac-12?
A quick glance through the conference schedule reveals seven of the teams are already scheduled to play this weekend. Of the remaining five teams, Stanford just wrapped up three games in three days at the Maui Invitational (in Asheville, N.C.), and USC just finished its stint in “Bubbleville” at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. That would have left trying to coordinate cross-country travel for Utah, Washington or Arizona State on a moment’s notice.
That’s a non-starter. So is rescheduling UT Martin — or any other nonconference opponent — at a later date this month. Big Ten play starts Dec. 15, with Illinois hosting Minnesota, and the Illini are already set to play at Duke on Tuesday and at Missouri on Dec. 12.
“There’s really no date available with conference play staring Dec. 15,” Underwood said. “I’m not a huge fan of playing nonconference opponents in league — especially this year with the risk of COVID and their protocols being different of ours. I’m not going to do that. I’m going to think about the health and safety of our guys trying to navigate a conference season rather than one non-league game.”
Underwood discussed trying to enjoy the season for what it is before Illinois left for Indianapolis and Wednesday’s game against Baylor. Nothing about college basketball in a pandemic is guaranteed. The Illini got through their first three games — and their top five showdown with the Bears — without any hiccups, but Underwood knew, and said, “we’re literally all a day away from this going haywire.”
Turns out he was just a couple days off, and Illinois’ season hasn’t gone “haywire” with a single cancellation. Underwood was pragmatic, though, about what the rest of the season might hold.
“We feel very fortunate we got our first four in and excited about that, but we knew there would be some hiccups along the way,” he said. “Realistically, this will not be the last one. Disappointed we don’t get to play, but that’s this season and some of the challenges that come with that.”
The plan now that the UT Martin game is canceled and another nonconference game to replace it is off the table is to add a 21st Big Ten game on top of the normal conference schedule. It’s something Underwood said the Big Ten coaches have discussed with the league office.
The ideal scenario in that situation would be for Illinois to schedule one of the teams it only plays once in 2020-21. That group includes Michigan State, Rutgers, Michigan, Purdue, Maryland and, the early fan favorite for a potential second game, Iowa.
“(Associated commissioner) Rick Boyages and the league office, that was one of the things we talked about was the possibility of adding a potential game against a conference opponent just for sheer safety and knowing we’re going to get a like opponent in terms of the testing,” Underwood said. “It’s all about trying to play as many games as we can as safe as we can. With the officials, with the league opponents all doing the same type of testing, that gives us the best chance. We’ll look and see how that works out.”
Underwood’s preference for a Big Ten-only schedule in 2020-21 and his lack of interest in trying to find a replacement nonconference opponent in lieu of the canceled UT Martin game relates entirely to a single Big Ten protocol. A positive COVID-19 test for the Illini means that player is out 21 days.
A 21-day absence is just three games for football. A basketball player could miss as many as six games in that same timeframe.
“We can’t afford to have guys out 21 days,” Underwood said. “We’ve got a league game Dec. 15. We want to be as healthy as we can getting through these non-league games, which we had to play.
“We want to get through those, so we can be as healthy as we can heading into conference where at least we’re all on the same page, we’re all doing the same testing and our officials are in the testing protocols.”
Illinois’ double testing creates an increased level of nerves when it comes to that 21-day out. Underwood compared getting negative test results back to Christmas Day each and every time it happens.
“That’s how fragile our season can be,” he said. “When you have teams that aren’t testing every day — us and the Pac-12 are the only teams testing every day — it’s scary as hell knowing that, for us, 21 days out if we get a positive. … There’s no thought about trying to play a game or schedule a game on a quick turn with somebody who’s not up to our standards.”