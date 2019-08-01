+3 CHAT RECAP: On the Illini schedule and frontcourt Good afternoon everybody. It's a busy week for Illinois basketball, with final preparations underway for the trip to Italy that starts Sunday.…

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood mapped out a tentative schedule before his Illinois men’s basketball team embarked on its 10 practices in advance of its foreign tour of Italy.

The schedule wasn’t for the Illini’s summer workouts. It was geared toward when they might start full-on preparations for the 2019-20 season.

What Illinois was able to accomplish this summer before jetting off to Italy on Sunday, though, has shifted Underwood’s plans for the fall.

“We’re ahead of where I thought we would be, so I’m going to be really guarded in the fall,” Underwood said during an appearance on Wednesday’s ‘SportsTalk’ on WDWS 1400-AM.

The Illini will do some individual work for the month between the start of the academic year and when official practices can begin. Strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher will have his usual time with the team. But don’t count on the Illini jumping into the start of practices the last full week of September when the 2019-20 season begins in earnest.

“I think this year we start practice Sept. 24 or 25, which is real early,” Underwood said. “We’re not going to start that early. I think it’s very important the guys are fresh mentally. We’ve been going hard. Most of the country is not.

“I think the guys need to be fresh and excited. We want to be good early, but we want to be great in March and not a tired basketball team. We’ll still tinker with that a little bit, but I could see us backing up a week or maybe 10 days before we get started.”

First, though, is that trip to Italy that runs from Sunday through Aug. 14. Illinois will play four games during its 10-day foreign tour. Underwood will be on the bench, but he’s leaving the coaching duties to his assistants. He has some other priorities.

“I don’t know if it’s the pasta first or the wine tours or the scenery or the cliffs or Lake Como. Maybe it’s all of the above and then we play basketball,” Underwood joked.

The reality is Underwood will take on a different role on the Illinois bench while assistant coaches Orlando Antigua, Jamall Walker and Chin Coleman do the coaching and make the decisions about lineups and play calls. There’s no real scouting to do in preparation for the four teams Illinois will face, so the focus is on what the Illini are doing on the court.

“I’m going to be more of an observer and take notes and try not to be as much a coach as I am an observer that sees the game a little more independently than maybe tied up with the emotion of what we’re trying to do,” Underwood said. “I’m excited about that. Let these guys have some fun being a head coach.”