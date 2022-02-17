PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Brad Underwood didn’t go into much nuance in discussing Wednesday night’s game at Rutgers before his 12th-ranked Ilinois team made the trip to the East Coast.
The Scarlet Knights had climbed the Big Ten standings, knocking off ranked team after ranked team in the last two weeks, by playing harder than every opponent they met. Straight and to the point. Play with legitimate effort at Jersey Mike’s Arena or pay for not matching Rutgers’ energy and effort.
“It’s not rocket science,” Underwood said. “It’s not great execution. It’s not (Paul) Mulcahy posting everybody up at the guard spot. It doesn’t have anything to do with any of that. It’s they are playing harder than every opponent that they’ve played.”
Illinois found out exactly what Underwood meant.
The Illini pride themselves on their toughness — especially on the road. Then they showed up in front of a sellout crowd of 8,236 fans without the proper level of fight.
Illinois never led Wednesday night and saw its deficit balloon to 23 points in the second half before Rutgers finished off a 70-59 upset victory for its fourth straight win against a ranked Big Ten team.
“We had no fight,” Underwood said. “I can’t even judge. Rutgers punched us, which we knew they would, but I’m almost in disbelief in how lackadaisical my team was (Wednesday). To get outrebounded by 20? It didn’t have anything to do with the crowd. If we can’t rise to the response to a team that’s playing awfully well and we’re in first place, I didn’t like that much. I’ll get that handled.”
The message from Underwood in timeout after timeout in both halves was the same. Somebody needed to match the way Rutgers (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten) was attacking the game. Somebody had to bring the fight.
Illinois’ response? Well, not much until about the final five minutes of the game. The fight didn’t come until the Illini (18-7, 11-4) found themselves trailing 60-37.
“We’ve got to give respect to them,” Illinois freshman RJ Melendez said. “They played harder than us. We didn’t bring the fight in the beginning. Last minute when we saw the chance we had, that’s when we started fighting. It was too late to start fighting at that time.”
Underwood said he didn’t think his team was particularly great, either, in Tuesday’s final practice before the Illini boarded their flight at Willard Airport in Savoy or in Wednesday’s shootaround at Jersey Mike’s Arena before the bright lights and packed house showed up. But he still didn’t expect to be out-toughed at every turn by Rutgers even as well as the Scarlet Knights have played in February.
“I guess I’d better start getting back after guys and hope there’s maturity there,” Underwood said. “I’ll get that solved.”
Kofi Cockburn said he wasn’t surprised by Illinois’ off night. Not really. Even if they came in Wednesday night leading the Big Ten.
“We’re not perfect,” the Illinois junior center said. “We’re a growing team. We’re a learning team. Stuff like this happens. It’s about how you react to it and how you build moving forward.”
Forward is where Underwood wants his team focused. Next up is an 11 a.m. Saturday showdown with No. 19 Michigan State (18-7, 9-5) in East Lansing, Mich. Another road game and another opportunity to stay in the crowded Big Ten title race that now has Purdue (23-4, 12-4) alone in first place.
“We can’t worry about this,” Underwood said. “Worry about one, and it turns into two. We’ve got good players. You’ve got to just play hard. It’s simple. You see that a lot in February. Teams get an edge, and they get a burning desire to play and compete. Rutgers’ backs are against the wall fighting for an NCAA tournament life, and sure enough, here they go.
“The game is so mental, and it’s so much about physical effort. If you don’t play hard, the game will never find you and never find your team.”