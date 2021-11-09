CHAMPAIGN — Every new college basketball season comes with a sense of anticipation. It’s a clean slate. Anything is possible.
The anticipation for this Illinois basketball season is heightened. The Illini enter the 2021-22 season as one of the top teams in the country with potentially two of the top-15 players nationally, too.
Expectations are high heading into Tuesday’s season opener against Jackson State even with preseason All-American and Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Kofi Cockburn serving the first of his three-game suspension.
This Illinois basketball season could be special, and it all starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at State Farm Center.
“I think we’re thirsty,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I think that we’re a team that is not happy. I don’t think we’re happy with the way (last) season ended. I think we want more. I want more.
“We’re starting the season without Kof and you’ve got to be continually trying to push and want more. I think this team is that. Does that come with excitement? Absolutely. Does it come with a lot of possibilities? Yes. I’m excited about that.”
Playing without Cockburn, of course, will be an adjustment. Underwood said his team would be a bit “stunted” through the first three games with the 7-foot, 285-pound center unavailable on the bench.
The true picture of Illinois basketball in 2021-22 won’t come until the team’s trip to Kansas City, Mo., for the Hall of Fame Classic and Cockburn’s debut against Cincinnati. But Tuesday’s season opener and the subsequent games against Arkansas State on Friday and at Marquette the following Monday are still important.
“It can all be a tone setter for us going into the season,” Illinois super senior guard Da’Monte Williams said. “Everybody’s got to step up. One man down, so we’ve got to come together as a group and next man up.
“It’s testing us to see how we are without him. ... Seeing what everybody can bring when they step up to the table — something extra we normally don’t give. Being the next man up.”
Tuesday’s season opener should play out in front of a raucous State Farm Center crowd. Illinois drew 12,799 fans for its first exhibition game against NAIA St. Francis (Ill.), and followed that up with an announced sellout in the second exhibition against Division II Indiana University (Pa.).
Interest is high for Illini fans after the 2020-21 season played out in mostly empty arenas before limited crowds at the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. The fans seem intent on filling State Farm Center on a regular basis, and the Illinois players are ready for those crowds.
“This is what everybody has been waiting for,” Illini sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins said. “We didn’t have fans last year, so I know everybody is excited this year because there’s fans now.”
Underwood has other reasons to be excited about his team’s chances, too. Illinois enters the 2021-22 season ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25, with both Cockburn and sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo receiving national recognition in the preseason. Two potential All-Americans in Cockburn and Curbelo was a reason to be excited, Underwood said. So was having a defensive stopper — or two — in Trent Frazier and Williams.
“I think there’s a lot of reason to be optimistic,” Underwood said. “That doesn’t guarantee you any wins, but it’s a lot of reasons to be excited. We’re very, very thirsty. That’s one of the terms I’m using. We’ve just got to continue wanting more.”
Illinois was left wanting following its second exhibition game against IUP. The Illini beat the Crimson Hawks by 15, but Underwood saw plenty for his team to correct. That work took center stage last week, as preparations for the 2021-22 season hit the final stage.
“We saw so many breakdowns in our ball-screen coverage,” Underwood said. “That was on both sides with the guards and the bigs. They ran great action. They were a team that forced us to execute. There were a lot of things. I think our offensive execution was one of things we had to try to clean up a little bit just cleaning up sets and actions.”
That leaves Illinois in a solid position heading into the highly anticipated 2021-22 season. The success of the previous two seasons has laid a foundation for more this year with the ready knowledge that the job isn’t finished.