URBANA — Brad Underwood made a conscious decision when he opted not to spend much time parsing through offensive scheme and system during the eight weeks of summer workouts the Illinois men’s basketball team had.
Two-thirds of the Illini’s time on the court from early June through early August was spent on defensive principles and chemistry. When they did focus on offense, it was within a set of simple parameters that reflected the style Underwood wanted.
Bogging the team down in scheme wasn’t the right approach. Not with so many newcomers, who outnumbered returning players almost two-to-one. Underwood and his staff had to figure out what they truly had in terms of personnel and skill before finalizing a scheme that suited them best.
“You’ve got to feel what you have,” Underwood said Tuesday at Atkins Golf Club before he was about to tee off in the Rebounders’ 21st annual Lou Henson golf outing. “You can look at it on paper and see them play, but until you see them play together, you don’t know what works. We just gave general concepts, tried to teach them how to play with each other and let them develop some chemistry. Let them develop some very fundamental things on the basketball court that are important to us.”
The primary positive Underwood took from that approach this summer was the level of playmaking the Illini displayed on the court. Last year’s team was set-oriented. All-American center Kofi Cockburn was the No. 1 option, and the team ran regular actions to get three-point specialist Alfonso Plummer shots on the perimeter.
“We gave them a little bit of structure,” Underwood said about the offensive work this summer. “We gave them a few rules on the court, but just let them play instinctively. I love the instinctive part of what we did this summer. When you’ve got skilled guys who care about winning and are getting along, you’ve got a chance.”
So Illinois’ offense might wind up a bit more free-flowing during the 2022-23 season that features more combined transfers (Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer) and freshmen (Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris, Zacharie Perrin, Ty Rodgers and Paxton Warden) than returnees (Dain Dainja, Coleman Hawkins, Luke Goode, Brandon Lieb, RJ Melendez and Connor Serven).
“Now, as you just play, it becomes instinctive,” Underwood said. “I think we can be a very balanced team and be a team that has four, five or six guys in double figures. That part of it is fun to see develop as they play with each other.”
Underwood will start working through his offensive scheme and system in the next month. The players are starting to arrive back on campus following a short break after summer workouts concluded Aug. 2. It was a needed break after eight weeks of summer workouts followed what was, for most of the team, a four-week session in May that followed some spring workouts that came not long after the 2021-22 season concluded the third weekend in March.
“We had a great summer, but it was important they get away,” Underwood said. “Go see their family. Relax a little bit from the mental side of basketball as well as the physical.”
Classes for the new school year start Monday, and the first week back on campus will be spent exclusively with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. Then, it will be roughly a month of eight-hour work weeks before official practices — spread across 20 hours per week — begin ahead of the 2022-23 season.
“We don’t do anything basketball related until that second week,” Underwood said. “We give them a few days to get acclimated and get the soreness out, but we’ll get it cranked up pretty soon. We’ll get very, very dialed in now. Other than Zach, who was not here, we’ve laid eyes on everybody. We’ve kind of got a feel of what our pieces look like together.
“Now, we’ll get pretty dialed in with certain schematic things and really rep those along with doing a lot of shooting. I hope we’re back in Ubben — it’s pretty close — so we’ve got multiple baskets and space. It’s the same concept. It’s the gradual buildup to get into great shape for practice, but along the way, we’ve got to do a lot of teaching.”