CHAMPAIGN — Barry Lunney Jr. only ever intended to coach high school football for one year.
He referred to his decision of leaving San Jose State after the 2004 season as “deeply personal.”
His mother-in-law was dealing with some serious health issues, so Lunney and his wife, Janelle, opted to move back to Arkansas.
Family mattered at the time. Not football.
Still, Lunney only viewed stepping away from college football as a one-year hiatus.
That was the coaching path Lunney wanted to follow. He earned his first full-time position in 2000 at Tulsa at 25 years old.
His three seasons with the Golden Hurricane got him the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach job at San Jose State.
That was the career Lunney ultimately wanted to return to after what he projected as a single season away from college football to stabilize what was going on in his extended family life.
Eight years later, Lunney had helped his dad, Barry Lunney Sr., build up the Bentonville (Ark.) High School football team into a state championship caliber program. That time working with “the real Coach Lunney” wound up being career changing, according to the younger Lunney.
Lunney got back on the college coaching path.
One that led him from his alma mater at Arkansas to Texas San Antonio and now Illinois.
But not without a new perspective on the job based on his eight seasons in Bentonville.
“I never set out to coach high school football,” Lunney said. “That was my dad’s deal. But it really reshaped my view of what coaching is all about. I got an early break at an early age. I was 25 years old and a full-time coach in Division I at Tulsa and, boy, I thought I was on my way. I thought I knew everything, and I didn’t know anything. I barely know anything now. We can all relate to that. We thought we all knew stuff at 25 and came to find out we didn’t know anything at all.
“(Coaching at Bentonville) was a real rewarding experience. Not because of the success we had — and we had plenty of that — but because I got a chance to learn and have a whole new respect for my father and the way he carried himself and the way he dealt with his assistants and dealt with his players. It really helped me hit the reset button about what’s important in coaching.”
Arkansas rootsLunney’s Illinois colleagues see his background as a high school football coach and teacher shine through every day at the Smith Center and on the field, with the first-year Illini offensive coordinator tasked to improve Bret Bielema’s offense after the group struggled in 2021.
Cornerbacks coach Aaron Henry first got to know Lunney when they were both at Arkansas. Henry was a graduate assistant and Lunney was the tight ends coach for Bielema with the Razorbacks. The man Henry said he knew then is the same one he coaches against every day in Champaign now.
“What I always admired about Coach Lunney is he had a teaching background,” Henry said. “He’s funny. He’s charismatic. He’s a ‘we before me’ guy. If something is screwed up, he’s never blaming the players. He’s always taking it on himself like, ‘How could I have taught that better?’ He’s a high school coach. You’ve got an offensive coordinator who’s been a former high school coach, they take a great sense of pride in being able to teach the game at a high level.”
Lunney has the opportunity to do that at Illinois for the 2022 season because of the relationship he built with Bielema close to a decade ago now at Arkansas. It’s where Lunney, who played quarterback for the Razorbacks from 1992-95 and served as a graduate assistant, wanted to be.
Connecting with BielemaEven if he had let that dream go as he spent eight seasons as a high school football coach in northwest Arkansas. Then, Bielema got hired and put the word out he was looking for a former player, a team captain, that could recruit the state.
“When I heard that and he called me I thought, ‘Man, I just can’t mess this up,’” Lunney said. “I needed to finish first in a one-horse race. All I needed to do is finish, and I did. Ultimately, that’s why I’m sitting here today.”
Bielema decided to hire coordinators he had never worked with before when he got the Illinois job in December 2021. That plan certainly worked with defensive coordinator Ryan Walters after he left Missouri for Illinois.
It didn’t with offensive coordinator Tony Petersen. Bielema fired Petersen after the 2021 season and immediately thought of Lunney as a replacement because of the connection they had and relationship they built at Arkansas.
“When I was at Arkansas, Barry and I got very close,” Bielema said. “I learned a lot from him at Arkansas about Arkansas, but I also learned about being a father from him. It’s different this time, but this move was made because I wanted to get a really good football coach in here.
“I think he just naturally sees things differently than from when we were last together. I lean on him a lot. I told our team (Thursday) I have a huge man crush on our coordinators. They really proactively think. They catch slogans. They take things I say, and then they build off it. Barry had one recently that caught on right away with our players.”
Finding his fit in C-ULunney quickly won over the Illinois players after he was hired in early January. Part of it was they were well aware of the type of offense he put together at UTSA.
An offense good enough to put up 497 yards and 37 points to beat the Illini last fall at Memorial Stadium.
But it was Lunney’s confidence — the swagger he had as a coach — that resonated the most.
“When he’s coming to you with confidence, it allows you to go out there and play with confidence,” Illinois running back Chase Brown said. “The energy that he brings every single day. His knowledge of the game. His emphasis on doing things right. That’s what I love about him. I can’t wait to start playing games for him, because it’s been really fun during camp.”
Lunney has instilled that same sense of confidence in a guy like Brian Hightower, too. The Illinois wide receiver suffered an injury going into the 2021 season and seemingly never meshed with Petersen. He took a redshirt last fall when it was clear his role on the field had diminished.
Hightower calls Lunney “brilliant” and “funny.”
“He gives us little jokes within everything he does,” Hightower said. “He’s just a great mentor, great guy, and I’ve learned a lot from him. (Lunney’s confidence) makes a huge difference, because it gives us the confidence we need. We don’t want to let him down. At the end of the day, we want to be the best we can be for him — for the whole team. He gives us that swagger, too. It’s like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s my coach. I can go out there and do it with him.’”
High hopes for the futureBuilding that kind of relationship with the players was Lunney’s first priority when he arrived in Champaign last winter. He knew he could have the greatest scheme in the world — not that he claimed such a thing — and even that wouldn’t matter unless the players bought in.
“The old saying is really true,” Lunney said. “They don’t really care how much you know until they know how much you care.”
That buy-in happened during the spring as Lunney started to install his offense. It’s happening now during training camp as the basics are reinforced and the entire playbook is finalized ahead of the Illini’s season opener against Wyoming on Aug. 27 in Champaign.
“Incredibly smart and very creative,” Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller said when asked to describe Lunney. “He pushes us out of our comfort zone, pushes the offense, and really sets this thing alive. He’s been great for our program.”
How great Lunney will be for Illinois will be determined soon. But count the first-year offensive coordinator as ready. Not that his first game calling plays as a Power Five offensive coordinator will feel any different than when he did the same in the Class 7A Arkansas state championship game or the Conference USA title game.
“Am I excited about the opportunity in the Big Ten? For sure,” Lunney said. “Am I nervous about that? No, I’m not because coaching is coaching and calling plays is calling plays. I’m not saying your adrenaline doesn’t get flowing and your blood pressure doesn’t get up. That’s the fun part about the game, and that’s the challenge about the game. This seemed to be the very natural step and progression for me in my career, and I’m just fortunate I’m doing it under somebody I believe in that’s doing things the right way and has got a vision for this program fans and supporters can already see coming to life.”