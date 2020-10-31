CHAMPAIGN — The series of events that led to Coran Taylor taking his first significant snaps at Memorial Stadium since leading Peoria High to a Class 5A state title as a high school junior in 2016 was, well, peak 2020.
Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, removing him from the depth chart for Saturday’s game against Purdue and the next two on the Illini schedule. Backup Isaiah Williams was a casualty of contact tracing following another positive test by roommate and redshirt freshman tight end Griffin Moore.
Third-string quarterback Matt Robinson was up. The San Juan Capistrano, Calif., native lasted just a single series, though, before an apparent foot injury sent him first to the sideline and then the locker room before the first half ended.
Enter Taylor.
The Peoria native had only appeared in mop-up duty in a single previous game. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound fourth-string quarterback brought some energy and playmaking to the Illinois offense. Nearly enough to overcome his two interceptions and two fumbles lost.
But Taylor and Illinois’ fourth-quarter comeback attempt ultimately fell short. Purdue did just enough — just enough — to escape Champaign with a 31-24 victory that dropped the Illini to 0-2 to start the abbreviated and thus far chaotic 2020 season.
“When you’re listed fourth on the depth chart, you don’t get a lot of plays during the week of practice preparing for the opponent,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “That was the case, but Coran has paid attention. He’s been here a while. He knows our offense. I thought he did a great job considering the tough situation that he was forced to be in and we were forced to be in.”
Taylor said he only got four or five snaps with the first-team offense before Peters tested positive Thursday and Williams was also ruled out because of contact tracing. Taylor’s reps jumped up Thursday and Friday, but he was still behind Robinson on the depth chart.
That didn’t change Taylor’s approach once Saturday’s game started. Having never been that close to the top of the depth chart before, he knew he had to be ready.
“You’ve got to stay ready to keep from getting ready,” Taylor said. “I was ready. I was prepared. I was locked in because you know anything can happen. It’s football. I feel like I did OK. I wish I could have had a couple of them plays back, but I’ve just got to build on my performance from (Saturday).”
Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green wasn’t surprised by Taylor’s performance. He saw all Taylor was capable of when they were teammates at Peoria High. Taylor finished the game completing 17 of 29 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 32 more yards on 17 carries. The turnovers, of course, were troublesome.
“He gave us a chance to win,” Green said. “Obviously, he had some mistakes turning the ball over, but I can’t complain. … I know what Coran’s capable of. I knew he’d make big plays with his feet, which he did. I know when it came down to it he’d be able to throw the ball. I’ve known what he was capable of my whole life. He was lights out, man. He did really well.”
Where the Illinois offense faltered, though, was on too many missed red-zone opportunities. The Illini’s first three trips deep into Purdue territory ended in a punt (after a personal foul pushed them out of field goal range) and two of Taylor’s four turnovers.
“You can’t leave points on the board,” Green said. “I think that’s where we lost the game. The offense, we lost the game. We crossed the 50 too many times and didn’t score. It’s that simple.
“We just need to work on finishing. Coach Rod Smith had been talking about that all week. When you leave points on the board, you’re not going to win. It’s that simple. Defense did what they did and got a few turnovers and gave us a chance, man. We didn’t come through. It’s just that simple.”
It still almost ended up being enough. Illinois scored twice in the fourth quarter — touchdown passes from Taylor to newcomers Daniel Imatorbhebhe and Brian Hightower — to pull within a single score. While Taylor had looked shaky in the third quarter as the game seemed to be getting away from him, he settled back in to at least make a realistic comeback attempt.
“As long as there’s time on the clock, the game isn’t over,” Taylor said. “My guys fought. I fought.”
Taylor should factor into Illinois’ plan heading into next week’s home game against Minnesota. Both Peters and Williams will still be unavailable. Robinson’s status is unknown. At minimum, Taylor’s practice reps will increase significantly from what’s typical. No more scout team work for the redshirt sophomore from Peoria.
“I’m just thinking about the good plays Coran made (Saturday) without practice,” Smith said. “With practice, we should be able to clean up a lot of things. I thought he threw the ball well at times. He scrambled around. It’s hard stepping into the huddle for the first time and just running the offense. With another week of practice, he should be in better shape for the Minnesota game.”