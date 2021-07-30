TOKYO — Ema Rajic's competitive run in the Tokyo Olympics concluded Friday as she represented Croatia in the women's 50-meter freestyle swim race.
The 2018 Uni High alumna touched the wall in 26.49 seconds, notching the same time as fellow heat member Talita Baqlah of Jordan and sharing fifth place in the heat.
Rajic's heat was the sixth of 11, and she ranked 45th of 81 competing athletes overall. The winning preliminaries time was recorded by Australia's Emma McKeon, who set an Olympic record out of Heat 10 by clocking 24.02.
This marked the second race for Rajic at these Olympic Games. In last Sunday's 100 breaststroke preliminaries, Rajic recorded a time of 1 minute, 10.02 seconds to place 33rd of 43 competing athletes.
In other local involvement at the Tokyo Olympics, 2002 Rantoul graduate Blake Schilb and his Czech Republic men's basketball teammates will battle for a quarterfinals spot on Saturday.
That's when the Czechs are set to face the United States in the last of three preliminary games. Schilb and his cohorts opened the tournament with an 84-78 win over Iran before losing to France 97-77.
The Czechs thus boast three points — the same total as the Americans — in the Group A standings, one point behind France and one point ahead of Iran. The group's top two preliminaries teams will advance to the quarterfinals, though the third-place team also can advance if it rates as one of the two best third-place teams across Groups A, B and C.