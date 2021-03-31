DARIEN — Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Oswego East, Plainfield North and Shepard high schools all sit more than 100 miles away from the University of Illinois, closer to rival Northwestern by driving distance.
So why did last Thursday's Homewood-Flossmoor girls' badminton sectional include Uni High, in addition to each of the aforementioned six prep institutions?
Andrea Li is the reason. And she was no one-and-done entrant in that IHSA postseason event.
The Illineks freshman decimated her three singles opponents — Plainfield North sophomore Celine Sutor 21-2, 21-2; Lincoln-Way East senior Allison Lisota 21-2, 21-1; and Oswego East senior Crystal Hwang 21-2, 21-6 — en route to a sectional championship.
"It was really validating, because especially with COVID there haven't been any tournaments or anything and it's just been training," said Li, who added that she last competed in a tournament in February 2020. "I want to prove myself at state, and winning sectionals was a good first step."
Li's trio of victories booked her a spot in the two-day state singles draw, which begins Wednesday at Hinsdale South High School with Li facing Wheaton North senior Amanda Hagen in the first round.
It'll take at least five triumphs for Li to claim the News-Gazette coverage area's first-ever girls' badminton state title. She's the only local player involved in the IHSA playoffs whatsoever.
"There are a ton of good players," Li said. "I know a lot of the people really well because we all play for the same club, usually, outside of the high school season. So we're all friends."
Li and her family are transplants from San Diego, moving to Mahomet in the summer of 2019. Li got into badminton courtesy father Wei and brother Eric.
"In San Diego, there were more places to play locally," said Andrea Li, who's been playing for about six years. "I really liked doing it, so I've been training more."
Li participated in her first tournament in 2016. The result was nothing like what she experienced at last week's sectional.
"I lost first round," Li said, "... and it was not close at all."
Li's best non-IHSA tournament finish is a sixth-place showing in a junior nationals mixed doubles event in 2019, but she acknowledges enjoying singles play a bit more.
"For strategy in singles, generally it's all about running and the rallies," Li said. "You want to move your opponent around as opposed to you being the one running. You try to control them."
This requires Li also to run and perform weight training in order to gain an edge over some of her enemies.
Li works out at the Egret Badminton Club, which possesses locations in Naperville and Schaumburg. So Li is accustomed to traveling in order to play, as she's doing for the IHSA postseason.
But Li brought badminton to Uni High during her sub-freshman year. The Illineks' curriculum contains a week of student-led classes, and Li opted to teach badminton to some of her Uni High cohorts.
"It's really cool to have the chance to spread the idea of badminton, because a lot of people don't know what it is," Li said. "It was a little bit scary because I was a subbie, but my class had all seniors and juniors."
Illineks athletic director Tim Bicknell sponsored that class and serves as Li's de facto coach to permit her entry into IHSA events. He said Li's lessons didn't equate to success for Li's classmates when they faced her on the court.
"At the end, all of our girls and boys played against her," Bicknell said, "and nobody could really get a point."
Li found out about the IHSA postseason from fellow Egret members and reached out to Bicknell about getting her signed up.
"I kind of told the other coaches about her, and she got the one seed overall (in the sectional)," Bicknell said. "She has a record of 0-0 going in, and then she beats everybody.
"I'm just sitting there ... behind my mask, watching other peoples' jaws drop behind their masks. I didn't realize she was a top player in the Midwest, if not the country, for her age group."
Li is confident in her game but carried modest expectations into the sectional.
"I kind of expected to hopefully do well," Li said. "But I haven't played IHSA before, so I really didn't know what to expect the level to be like."
The state draw should contain at least one significant challenge for Li. Naperville North senior Bhaavya Manikonda is the reigning singles state titlist and a two-time championship match qualifier.
The two are familiar with one another through Egret. Manikonda earned the top overall seed, while Li is in the state bracket's bottom half — guaranteeing she won't see Manikonda until the final match if each girl wins out.
"All the other higher-seed players, they've been playing IHSA the past few years," Li said. "I don't have any record with that, or even really anything too recent outside of that. ... I'm hoping I can prove myself at the tournament and prove to myself that I've improved."