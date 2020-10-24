URBANA — Reed Broaders has competed in many swim meets throughout her high school career.
So the 2018 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ swimming and diving Athlete of the Year entering Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Oct. 3 for a dual between her Uni High team and the host Tigers shouldn’t have been a unique experience.
But it was the Illineks senior’s first meet of the 2020 season, because Uni High’s administration hadn’t allowed its swimmers and divers to compete amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely relieving,” the California-Berkeley commit said. “The Urbana meet, I walked in and it was a meet, but to myself it didn’t feel like a meet because I hadn’t raced in so long.”
Coach Hannah Newman’s Illineks followed with a matchup versus Champaign Central. Uni High’s condensed schedule will conclude Saturday at the Champaign Central Sectional, hosted by Unit 4 Pool.
“Sectionals for sure is going to be a really important meet to me,” said Broaders, who was part of three meet records at last year’s Urbana Sectional. “I have some goals for myself — some records that need to be broken or rebroken.”
The fight to get the Illineks back in the pool with opposing teams lasted throughout the fall.
Newman said she and others making the argument for a return to competition pointed out that Centennial, Central and Urbana all are engaged in remote learning, as Uni High is, and that those schools have permitted swimming and diving throughout the season.
“We’re social distancing. We’re in separate lanes from other teams. Mask use will be required ... unless you’re swimming,” Newman said. “Since we are part of the university system, we have been able to have our girls tested once a week.”
Newman’s roster includes 13 athletes. Missing is junior Sally Ma, the reigning N-G Athlete of the Year, who opted out of this high school season to focus on club swimming after realizing Uni High might not compete. Also gone is sophomore Elise Maurer, a 2019 state qualifier, who transferred to Centennial.
Broaders and fellow seniors Alice Gao and Raneem Saadah were the first Illineks whom Newman reached out to when Uni High received the OK to race.
“They were the most excited because ... it was probably pretty disappointing when it first came out that we weren’t going to be able to compete,” Newman said. “We had been letting them know ... we’re going to try and do meets, (but) it’s not a for-sure thing.”
The Illineks defeated Urbana 95-38 and fell short of Central 107-79.
Broaders won four events in each gathering, including the 50-yard freestyle, 100 free and 100 butterfly at both. Other victories, all versus the Tigers, came from Gao (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) and junior Andrea Torelli (200 free, 500 free).
“Sometimes they come in like, ‘I wish I would’ve gone faster.’ ... But you have to remind them, hey, you might not be going times during the year that you wanted to be,” Newman said. “And you’re working toward that last championship meet, which is sectionals this year.”
The reason for this isn’t a lack of effort. Newman and assistant coach Dave Young oversaw Uni High practices during the squad’s absence from competition, and they were as challenging as ever. At the end of some weeks, Newman held simulated meets among her girls to keep them in a racing mindset.
“Some people might look at their times and be like, ‘Oh, that’s a little slower than what they typically would be,’” Newman said. “But having two meets compared to, in the past we probably would’ve had eight meets over the season. Sometimes it takes a little bit to get into that rhythm.”
The Illineks, as with others in Saturday’s sectional, now possess mere hours to find that rhythm.
In the past, a swimmer like Broaders would be attempting to taper for the state meet. Preparing for the sectional not as the end of the road, but as just another step to a final goal.
The lack of a state meet this year, in response to the pandemic, keeps Uni High’s postseason mission a uniform one.
“This year, everybody is all together. We’re tapering for sectionals and really focusing on it being our championship meet,” Newman said. “Doing some visualization with them so they can kind of mentally walk through what a meet will feel like. ... Really trying to focus on going fast ... at sectionals.”
All together now
Saturday's Champaign Central Sectional will be the final local girls' swimming and diving meet of the 2020 season, as the state meet was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's the field for the sectional, which starts at 9 a.m. with diving inside Unit 4 Pool and continues at 1:30 p.m. with swimming:
The field: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Centennial, Champaign Central, Charleston, Clinton, Danville, Decatur Christian, Effingham, Effingham St. Anthony, Lincoln, Mahomet-Seymour, Maroa-Forsyth, Marshall, Monticello, Mt. Zion, Petersburg PORTA, St. Teresa, St. Thomas More, Salt Fork, Sullivan, Taylorville, Teutopolis, Uni High, Urbana.
*Returning 2019 regional champions: Reed Broaders (Sr., Uni High; 100-yard backstroke, 100 butterfly); Samantha Cook (Soph., Champaign Central; 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle); Hannah Hong (Sr., Centennial; diving).
*No returning relay champions are mentioned because relays will not occur at this year's sectional, in response to the pandemic.