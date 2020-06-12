How do you assess the 2019 boys’ soccer season for Uni High?
We did have a strong team. The more close games we can have, the better it’s going to be for us as far as the postseason. The more difficult of a schedule we can have, that prepares us rather than (the opposite). The record (6-8-6), I don’t look at it as a judgment for how successful the season is.
What’s your outlook for the 2020 season?
We’re always capable of making a deep postseason run. Look at any Uni team in the last decade and they’ve always had that chance. Just knowing a little bit about some other teams in the area, it seems like all teams are going to be pretty competitive and pretty even. We have a lot of returning going-to-be seniors who are really talented, and we have a lot of freshmen from last year that are already making contributions at the varsity level. So I’m excited to see how they turn out coming back this fall.
Who are some of the guys you feel might make the biggest impact on your roster?
Lucas Wood is our top scorer, I think for both of the last two years. He missed out on all-sectional by one vote (last season), so I think he’s a little (feeling) like he’s not getting the respect he deserves, and I think that’s true. He’s been our top goal scorer for the last two years on a really good team, and I think he’s poised to have another really good year this fall. We have one player who got injured kind of early last year, who’s shown a lot of promise — Brooks Hu. He’ll be a junior now, so we’re looking for him to step up and pick up where he left off at the beginning of last season. He’s more of a defensive player, so he’ll have that experience in the back.
Now that you have one season as Uni High’s coach under your belt, what can you say about the impact this position’s had on you?
It’s been a lot of fun. I’m always just impressed by how motivated the guys are. We had a Zoom chat about a month ago. And I was thinking I’d have to motivate the guys and tell them, “OK, make sure you’re staying fit over the summer.” But really it was just me sitting back and letting the guys motivate each other and just get that team spirit of we all want to work hard (and) we’re all in this together. I’m not even having to motivate them. They’re all very self-motivated, self-driven, and it’s just very easy to work with players like that.
What’ll it mean to you when you’re able to work in-person with your athletes?
It’s going to be a special day whenever we can officially practice together and whenever we have that first game. I think that’s what we’ve all been looking forward to since last season ended.
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.