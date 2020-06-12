Ray Jones
Class of 2021, boys’ cross-country
He is most looking forward to ... spending time with new people during workouts and long runs. We are losing a lot of people this season, which sucks but also opens the door for new friendships.
Thinking about his time with Uni High athletics ... I’ve always taken pride in representing Uni High at athletic events. I feel that our teams are more unique and different than the teams of most small-town schools we compete against, and I enjoy being a part of our special community.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made me, and probably a lot of other people, question why we compete in sports at all. Is it for the camaraderie? The glory? The self-improvement? I think these are important questions one should ask themselves when they pursue pretty much anything, and so I think it’s a good thing that this pandemic has forced me to think about these things.
Mayahuel Malik
Class of 2021, volleyball
She is most looking forward to ... seeing the new players who will be on the team. Knowing how it feels to be “fresh meat” on a sports team and how nerve-racking it can be, I always look forward to talking to the new freshman and players and supporting them as an older player. With it being my senior season, I’m also just excited to see what we can accomplish in my last year and how things may change with our new coach.
Thinking about her time at Uni High ... mainly known as a nerd school in sports is a mixed bag because while some people aren’t expecting anything from our teams, we also want to prove to them that we are more than brains. However, it’s also a different atmosphere since our teams as a whole are “no cut” and encourage people to try new sports. So while you are trying to prove your athletic skill, you are also trying to encourage friends who have never played to join in.
Because of the ongoing pandemic ... my outlook on sports is slightly different. I take for granted how sports foster connections between players and allow you to maintain meaningful relationships just by practicing with people alone. As I look towards the seasons ahead of me, not only in volleyball, I am eager to get back with my teammates and will definitely value my relationships with them much more having been separated from them for so long.