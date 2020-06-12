URBANA — Listening to Alice Gao discuss her figure skating career can be as dizzying as some of the moves she’s executed on the ice.
Specifically when she mentions different ability levels and what it takes to stay competitive year in and year out.
The Uni High senior-to-be said she’s “fallen off” a bit these days after boasting a “healthy competition career” between ages 10 and 12. Gao now practices about four hours a week with a couple of coaches at the University of Illinois Ice Arena.
“That’s low because there’s not a lot of ice time at the local rink, and also because of school,” Gao said. “Especially during swim season, I don’t have a lot of time to practice.”
Figure skating was the first sport Gao’s mother signed her up for, when Gao was 7. Swimming followed not long afterward, as Gao said her mother wanted to see “what would stick” with the young girl athletically.
“When I joined swim, I already knew how to swim mostly,” Gao said. “I couldn’t do turns and dives and stuff, but I knew the strokes. So I joined swim (at Uni High) because that’s what my school offered, and I wanted to do a school sport.
“And then it went better than I thought it was going to.”
Gao may not be performing a double flip — a tight, succinct 720-degree spin while off the ice that Gao describes as her best skating trick — while she represents the Illineks in the pool.
But Gao has climbed from sharing a practice lane as a freshman with those just getting into swimming to qualifying for the 2019 IHSA girls’ state swim and dive meet as one-fourth of Uni High’s 200-yard medley relay team.
“I anticipated making the sectional cut (as a junior) and trying to drop more time, but I did not expect to be put in relay with Sally (Ma) and Reed (Broaders) and trying to make state,” said Gao, referencing the 2019 and 2018 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ swim and dive Athletes of the Year, respectively. “It was extremely intimidating.”
Gao was selected for the medley relay’s breaststroke portion, in line with Gao’s primary individual event. Along with Ma, Broaders and Elise Maurer, Gao helped the Illineks win the sectional race and set an Urbana Aquatic Center pool record with a time of 1 minute, 49.40 seconds.
“It meant a lot,” Gao said. “Especially that Coach (Dave Young) really had faith in me — he would risk putting me in that event when he could’ve put in someone else.”
Hannah Newman, Young’s assistant last season and the Illineks’ head coach this upcoming campaign, said she and Young were either going to put Gao or Ma in the medley relay’s breaststroke slot. They ultimately opted to put Ma in the freestyle anchor role and display trust in Gao at breaststroke.
“Seeing her grow, going from having like a middle group (role) the first year I was coaching to last year (when) she was swimming up with our girls who swim year-round,” Newman said, “she really has a big impact. ... I think Alice last year really surprised herself, and I’m really looking forward to what she can do this fall.”
Gao is a senior captain for a 2020 season she hopes goes off without a hitch amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though she doesn’t have quite the background of someone like Ma or Broaders, Gao offered a sampling of her swim chops back when she was in the beginners’ practice lane at her first Uni High workout.
“Coach (Young) immediately, I think after the first day of practice, told me, ‘I want you to swim with the other group because I think you could do it,’” Gao said. “That really shocked me because I was not prepared for that.”
Similar was her response to swimming the 100 backstroke at her freshman-year sectional meet. A highlight of her sophomore season was dropping a whopping 11 seconds off her 200 individual medley personal best.
And now Gao is a defending state qualifier, constituting a quarter of the Illineks’ 30th-place preliminaries finish at that meet.
Gao’s first thought last November when she arrived at New Trier Township High’s pool for state was that “it was really crowded.”
How did such a stage compare to the two or three figure skating competitions Gao would engage in per year during her prime competitive stage?
“When you go to a huge (skating) competition, a lot of other girls there look really intimidating and scary, and it’s just you and the coach,” Gao said. “The state meet, yeah, a lot of the girls are really intimidating, but I also had a team with me. ... Plus, at figure skating competitions, you compete one by one. All eyes are on you skating.”
Gao credits being able to work alongside teammates such as Ma and Broaders — as well as existing within a success-laden Uni High girls’ swim and dive culture that’s churned out the likes of current California swimmer and four-time IHSA state champion Ema Rajic — for her rapid rise in the pool. But even if figure skating’s physical aspects don’t translate directly to swimming, Gao believes the mindset she first adopted on the ice has made her a better swimmer.
“Determination, perseverance, fighting through a lot of the struggles,” Gao said. “I know a lot of people get super anxious (swimming competitively), and generally I just don’t. I think a lot of that comes with the performance aspect of skating.
“So when I’m on the (swim starting) block and I feel like I might be nervous, I think, ‘At least I’m not in the middle of the ice alone with a spotlight on me.’ I just want to do my best.”