WESTMONT — Sally Ma didn’t participate in Uni High’s 2020 girls’ swimming and diving season. She opted to go the club route while the Illineks dealt with a meet participation restriction imposed by school officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, the Uni High senior was back to representing her program and school in the IHSA state meet.
And doing so with great success.
Ma will race for a pair of state championships on Saturday at the FMC Natatorium after finishing second in the 50-yard freestyle preliminaries and fourth in the 100 freestyle qualifier.
The 2019 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ swim and dive Athlete of the Year is the only local participant who will compete in the second day of state, marking the third time she’s accomplished that feat in her prep career.
“I feel it’s such an honor to be here right now,” Ma said. “I know I can do better (Saturday), and I’m just super excited for what’s going to happen.”
Ma was nearly unbeatable in her shorter race’s preliminary round.
She swam in the fourth of four heats and entered with the state’s best sectional time at 23.06.
Ma went even lower in this sprint, touching the wall at 22.98. It marked the first-ever time Ma has cleared 23 seconds in a 50 freestyle run outside of a relay.
Yet Hinsdale Central junior Kit Schnieder was just a bit quicker at 22.95. Ma’s response was to instantly kick over to Schneider and wrap her in a hug.
“I was not really nervous. I was excited for it to happen,” Ma said. “I missed my turn (and) there are definitely things I could’ve worked on, but having that time and doing so well despite those things really gives me a lot of hope for (Saturday).”
Ma’s 100 freestyle race — again the fourth of four preliminary heats — saw her enter with the state’s fourth-best clocking (50.87). That’s how she finished Friday, as well, trimming to 50.53 and landing behind only Barrington junior Jenna Kerr (50.49), New Trier senior Carly Novelline (49.12) and Kaneland sophomore Leah Hayes (48.41).
“Honestly, I’m just super happy to even be here and compete in the 100,” Ma said. “I didn’t have many expectations.”
Ma spent her down time on the preliminary day conversing with state-qualified Centennial and Champaign Central athletes, as well as with Charleston junior Angela Coe.
“She’s also the only one swimming for her team, so we have that bond of we’ll stick together and it’ll be great,” Ma said. “It’s our little Champaign-Urbana-Charleston group, and we’re all super supportive.”
Ma could become just the third individual in Illineks history to capture a state championship, something she nearly performed in 2019 when she took second in the 50 freestyle.
She’d join current California swimmer and recent Olympian Ema Rajic, who secured four state titles across 2016 and 2017, and Sheila Findley, a two-time 100 backstroke champion in the mid-1980s.
“It means so much just being able to represent my team another day,” Ma said. “I know people are watching back home, keeping track with all the events and stuff. It just really means a lot.”
The top local preliminaries performance outside Ma’s efforts was delivered by Centennial junior Marin McAndrew, who tied for 26th place out of 35 competitors in the 50 freestyle at 24.19.
Other area results were: Uni High junior Stella Youse placing 40th in diving (164.30 over five dives); the Central quartet of sophomore Olivia Terry, freshman Babette Bradley, junior Caroline Hartmann and freshman Olivia Dempsey ranking 27th in the 200 medley relay (1 minute, 54.13 seconds); Maroons junior Samantha Cook claiming 27th in the 500 freestyle (5:23.51); the Centennial group of junior Elise Maurer, freshman Noelle Hunt, senior Lexie Seten and McAndrew taking 25th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.47); Central’s Bradley rating 33rd in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.85); and the Maroons’ Cook, sophomore Laura Taylor, senior Emily Hettinger and Bradley placing 20th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:45).