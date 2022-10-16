CHAMPAIGN — Kathy Houpt faced a good problem on Saturday.
She needed to pay attention to a pair of sectional championship matches simultaneously.
“This is so exciting,” the Danville girls’ tennis coach said. “It’s like a storybook ending. It’s really cool.”
Houpt’s athletes captured the Class 1A Centennial Sectional team championship at Lindsay Tennis Center — their second such victory in the last two seasons — and ended the two-day tournament with a quartet of top-four finishes.
Leading the way was the pairing of senior Lexi Ellis and freshman Anna Houpt, Kathy’s daughter. The duo held off senior teammates Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller 6-2, 6-2 to earn the doubles crown.
“It’s exciting since I’ve never gotten a sectional title. I haven’t really gotten many titles,” Ellis said. “It’s pretty rewarding to get that. It was tough playing my teammates, but we worked through that.”
Anna Houpt is the new girl on the block within Danville’s roster, though she and Ellis were playing tennis together before the younger Houpt reached high school.
“Just being with Lexi made it a lot easier, since we’re so close on and off the court,” Houpt said. “It’s crazy. I was not expecting to have that much of an impact with the team. I’m just thankful I get to play with all of (the seniors) before they leave.”
Towne and Hotsinpiller were the reigning local sectional doubles champions, and they defeated fellow Vikings CiCi Brown and Reese Rundle for last year’s title. Ellis played in that sectional’s singles bracket, also ranking second.
“You just have to go in knowing it’ll be a tough match, but just try to have fun and not be too hard on yourself,” Towne said of drawing teammates in a sectional final match. “It’s a really good accomplishment for our team and us individually.”
Ellis and Anna Houpt defeated Mahomet-Seymour juniors Savannah Amatyleon and Emily Young 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals earlier Saturday. Towne and Hotsinpiller bested Champaign Central senior Candace Wilund and junior Mariclare O’Gorman 6-0, 6-1 in the other semifinal.
“With all our matches (Friday), it was definitely different (Saturday),” Hotsinpiller said. “We did well our first match, and second match I think we still played well.”
Although Kathy Houpt was keeping an eye on the all-Vikings doubles final, she didn’t coach either pairing during the match.
She reserved her thoughts instead for Rundle, who battled Uni High freshman Kruthi Ramanath in the singles championship. Ramanath didn’t play a semifinal earlier in the day, receiving a walkover win from Danville’s Brown as the latter was out because of an illness.
Rundle, meanwhile, was the doubles draw’s No. 6 seed and coming off a 6-3, 6-3 semifinal triumph versus second-seeded Schlarman junior Maya Jenny.
And now Rundle had to test herself with the top-seeded Ramanath, who won two matches Friday by a 6-0, 6-0 margin.
It was a test Rundle initially fared well with, as she won three of the first five games.
“I was very shocked with myself, because she’s obviously an amazing player,” Rundle said. “I was just trying to play my game, trying to get everything in.”
But Ramanath made a key adjustment mid-first set that resulted in Rundle hitting more shots low and into the net.
“I started slicing,” Ramanath said. “The far side is with the wind, so if I hit it too hard ... then it’s going to fly out. So I was trying to slice more, and slicing to her forehand was helping.”
Ramanath ended her first-ever sectional with a 6-3, 6-0 victory as the Illineks’ lone tournament entry.
“It feels good, because Uni doesn’t have a girls’ tennis team,” Ramanath said. “It’s nice to give them something, maybe a little note to them — like, maybe you should start a girls’ tennis team.”
Rundle couldn’t be upset with her ultimate outcome, either, after the sophomore played in her first singles sectional title match.
“It’s really exciting,” Rundle said. “Going into this, I was pretty scared. But by the second day, I just played my game and listened to my coach and did everything she told me to, and it was a good day.”
Danville tied for fifth in last year’s Class 1A state tournament team standings. Kathy Houpt isn’t quite sure what to expect from her athletes during this season’s three-day event, which will be contested Thursday through Saturday in the Chicago suburbs.
“I almost feel like we’re going into it like we still have more to do,” Houpt said. “It’s going to be really cool to see what we end up doing up there.”
All of Saturday’s semifinal competitors qualified for state via their performances Friday. In Saturday’s other match, the Central duo of O’Gorman and Wilund knocked off the M-S pairing of Amatyleon and Young 6-2, 6-2 to garner third place in doubles action.
Amatyleon and Young are the Bulldogs’ first-ever doubles state qualifiers and just the school’s second-ever state entry, joining singles player Sara Rice in 2014.