CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football players have taken an active stance on social justice issues in the last few months, including an athlete-organized march in late August against police violence and racial injustice. Redshirt junior offensive lineman Kendrick Green and senior cornerback Nate Hobbs spearheaded that initiative, and others have been active on social media to promote awareness, too.
The Illini will use Friday’s season opener at No. 14 Wisconsin to further that cause. Illinois will replace its traditional orange and blue Block I helmet decal with a black Block I instead.
“We wanted to show that we are aware of what’s happening in our country right now,” Hobbs said in an official release. “We’re willing to take a stand, not as one, but as a unit.”
“Having the Black I on our helmets for this first game is a symbol of unity and that this team stands for the Black Lives Matter movement,” linebacker Milo Eifler added.
Players also had the opportunity to choose one of five messages — Black Lives Matter, I Fight Against Racism, Together, Equality or United — to appear on the rear bumper of their helmet. For all games, players’ helmets will also bear a small rear decal featuring a black fist.
“What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained, but there are still problems out in this world with racism and unity,” defensive tackle Jamal Woods said. “We are trying to bring awareness to our communities to get people to do the right things.”
All of the small changes to the uniforms were brought forward by the Illinois football players and then approved by coach Lovie Smith and athletic director Josh Whitman. Both Smith and Whitman marched alongside the players in August, and Smith has repeatedly expressed his support for his players as they addressed issues that concerned them.
“To see our players come together in support of their teammates has been extremely rewarding and speaks to the culture we are trying to create in our locker room,” Smith said in the same release. “Our team’s leaders did exactly what we expect them to do, which was to bring their teammates together around a common voice and message.”
The official release from the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics made a point to note the football team’s new initiatives were “not supportive of any particular organization, but a belief in equality for all individuals. Whitman, though, expressed a similar message of support as Smith for the players.
“Our primary mission in Illinois Athletics is to educate the men and women who choose to join our program,” he said. “Much of this education occurs outside the four walls of the classroom as our student-athletes learn to interact with, and influence, the world around them. I am proud that they continue to wrestle with the hard issues facing our society and to use their platform for positive change. We remain steadfast in supporting their efforts, on the field and off, and I hope others will do the same.”