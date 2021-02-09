CHAMPAIGN — For the first few games of the boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons, Champaign Central’s new, cavernous three-court gym will be completely empty — and that’s the way it seemed like it might be for the rest of the year as teams prepared to tip off.
For John Wagner — whose son, Judd, is a Maroons senior — that was a deep disappointment.
“You watch these kids play sports their whole life, and you’d like to see their senior year of high school athletics,” Wagner said “It’s the last go-around.”
On Monday, though, Unit 4 announced that its middle and high schools would allow two fans per player in its gyms. That means a few of the 1,700 new seats in the gleaming new gym will be filled, with those fans able to spread out.
“It’ll be very organized. I’ll just put it that way,” Central athletic director Jane Stillman said. “It’ll be a challenge, but it’ll be an organized challenge.
“I think it’ll be good for the kids to have some fans. These are unprecedented times, but I think it’ll be good for the kids to have their parents at the games.”
The new gym came along at a convenient time.
While Centennial has a wide-open, large gym with multiple levels, Combes Gymnasium, where Central has historically played, is a much tighter space with narrow entrances.
“It would have been more difficult in Combes because of the size,” said Stillman, who added that decisions regarding allowing spectators were made at the district level.
While no spectators will be allowed until Feb. 15 — too late for Round 1 of the Maroons-Chargers rivalry, set for tonight — Wagner welcomed the news.
“Obviously, some of the surrounding schools around us have shown that you can do it and do it safely,” he said. “I’m just happy that we’re going to be with everybody else and to be allowed to do that.”