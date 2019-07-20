BLAINE, MINN. — Could Arcola High School soon add a soccer program?
It remains to be seen, but there is at least one group that’s interested in seeing it happen.
That’d be Arcola FC 01/02, the recreational program based in a town of fewer than 3,000 residents.
The boys on that team continued to excel Friday in the Schwan’s USA CUP tournament, running their record to 5-0 with a 4-1 quarterfinal victory over Centro Universitario Mexico in the Men’s U19 Silver field.
That alone would be a good endorsement for what a Purple Riders soccer club could achieve in IHSA competition.
Then coach Fredy Moreno’s athletes managed to get a big name behind their cause.
A video posted on social media this week from the Minnesota tournament features four Arcola FC players surrounding United States soccer legend Landon Donovan.
In it, Donovan encourages the Arcola school board to consider adding soccer to its athletics slate.
“There’s this big, Olympic-style opening ceremony (for the USA CUP),” Moreno said prior to Friday’s victory. “They were kind of expressing the different ... celebrities that are going to come and hang out with the kids and whatnot. Landon Donovan’s name came up.”
So Moreno and his pupils waited in a line for more than an hour to meet Donovan, not expecting any unique treatment from the all-time U.S. men’s national team assists leader.
“The boys and I brought up we’re actually out here trying to prove a point, trying to get high school soccer as a program for us,” Moreno said. “He’s like, ‘Well, do you mind if we just make a little video? I’ll try to help you guys out.’”
Neither that nor Arcola FC’s ongoing USA CUP stint will make Purple Riders soccer an overnight reality.
But they certainly can’t hurt the concept, which has gained steam since 2015 Arcola graduate Moreno began guiding his local recreational team three years ago.
“I sat down with the freshmen (who are) going to be seniors this year,” Moreno said. “I sat them down and said, ‘Guys, what do we want to do with this?’
“That’s kind of when they said: ‘It might not be for us, but for future generations we would like to get this done at the high school.’”
Moreno said he’s researched schools similar in size to Arcola that boast both soccer and football — another fall venture that eats into the boys’ soccer-playing pool.
He came away feeling confident the Purple Riders could sustain activity on the pitch and presented his findings at a June school board meeting’s public session.
“His goal is to continue to expand opportunities for kids,” Arcola superintendent Tom Mulligan said. “We’ll definitely look at it and see if it’s feasible, if it’s going to be beneficial overall for the kids and how many kids we even have interested.”
The next step is a meeting involving Moreno, Mulligan, Arcola principal Lisa Sigrist and Purple Riders athletic director Nick Lindsey.
Mulligan said the process that would lead up to any official school board vote could take 4-6 months, adding it’d be ideal for a finalized choice by January or February in order to schedule a 2020 campaign.
Moreno echoed that hopeful timeline, and it makes him all the more proud of his kids who would be Arcola alumni by the time any team could come to fruition.
“They keep begging me on and saying we have to get this done,” Moreno said. “They have older siblings that were great soccer players. They didn’t have the necessary tools to be able to make the jump to the next level, which is kind of how they see (themselves) as well.”
Should some Arcola purple-clad youngsters be booting a ball under IHSA auspices in the near future, they can thank those who came before them.
And Landon Donovan.
“We were making up ideas — he could be our honorary captain every single game for the first year,” Moreno said. “Or (we could) even name our soccer field after him.”