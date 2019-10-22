Listen to this article

Though only two local prep football programs -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin -- remain ranked in the latest Associated Press polls, released Tuesday afternoon, multiple area squads are receiving votes with one week of regular-season play remaining.

Mike Allen's Falcons stayed at No. 4 in Class 2A, while Mark Dodd's Blue Devils held firm at No. 8 in Class 2A.

Meanwhile, Unity and Prairie Central are drawing interest in Class 4A, as are Tuscola, Arcola and Argenta-Oreana in Class 1A.

Below are the rankings for all eight classes, as voted upon by Associated Press members throughout the state -- including News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Lincoln-Way East (8)    (8-0)    80    1

 2. Loyola    (6-2)    66    2

 3. Gurnee Warren    (8-0)    59    3

 4. Homewood-Flossmoor    (7-1)    54    5

 5. Naperville Neuqua Valley    (7-1)    52    T6

 6. Minooka    (8-0)    36    8

 7. Niles Notre Dame    (7-1)    35    4

 8. Oswego    (8-0)    24    9

 9. Hinsdale Central    (7-1)    19    T6

10. Bolingbrook    (6-2)    5    10

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 4, Maine South 3, Edwardsville 1, Huntley 1, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (7)    (8-0)    79    1

 2. Nazareth (1)    (8-0)    69    2

 3. Glenbard West    (8-0)    67    3

 4. Hersey    (8-0)    49    4

 5. Phillips    (7-1)    47    5

 6. Batavia    (6-2)    37    7

 7. Rolling Meadows    (8-0)    34    6

 8. Willowbrook    (7-1)    27    9

 9. Normal Community    (7-1)    21    10

10. Benet    (6-2)    4    8

Others receiving votes: Glenbard East 4, DeKalb 1, Maine West 1.

Class 6A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Chatham Glenwood (7)    (8-0)    79    1

 2. Crete-Monee (1)    (8-0)    71    2

 3. Simeon    (6-1)    62    3

 4. Prairie Ridge    (7-1)    54    6

 (tie) Oak Lawn Richards    (7-1)    54    5

 6. Antioch    (7-1)    31    7

 7. Providence    (6-2)    30    8

 8. Cary-Grove    (6-2)    19    4

 9. Normal West    (6-2)    17    NR

10. Peoria Central    (7-1)    10    NR

Others receiving votes: Lemont 8, Yorkville 3, Kaneland 2.

Class 5A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. East St. Louis (9)    (8-0)    90    1

 2. Sterling    (8-0)    77    2

 3. Hillcrest    (7-1)    68    T3

 4. Rockford Boylan    (8-0)    60    T3

 5. Montini    (6-2)    51    5

 6. Sycamore    (7-1)    43    6

 7. St. Rita    (5-3)    35    8

 8. Kankakee    (7-1)    24    9

 9. Carbondale    (7-1)    20    10

10. Dunlap    (7-1)    12    NR

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Joliet Catholic 6, Marion 2.

Class 4A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Rochester (7)    (8-0)    88    2

 2. Coal City (2)    (8-0)    82    3

 3. Richmond-Burton    (8-0)    58    4

 4. St. Francis    (7-1)    52    10

 5. IC Catholic    (7-1)    51    1

 6. Mt. Zion    (8-0)    49    6

 7. Stillman Valley    (8-0)    48    5

 8. Columbia    (8-0)    30    8

 9. Illinois Valley Central    (8-0)    15    NR

10. Effingham    (7-1)    7    7

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 6, Murphysboro 4, Bishop McNamara 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Genoa-Kingston 1.

Class 3A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Williamsville (7)    (8-0)    97    2

 2. Byron (1)    (7-1)    87    3

 3. Wilmington (1)    (7-1)    69    1

 3. Beardstown (1)    (8-0)    69    4

 5. Vandalia    (8-0)    65    5

 6. Fairfield    (8-0)    54    7

 7. Princeton    (7-1)    37    9

 8. DuQuoin    (8-0)    32    NR

 9. Breese Mater Dei    (7-1)    14    NR

10. Pana    (7-1)    12    8

Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Mt. Carmel 4, Eureka 1.

Class 2A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Fieldcrest (6)    (8-0)    95    1

 2. Clifton Central (3)    (8-0)    92    2

 3. Maroa-Forsyth    (7-1)    78    3

 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1)    (7-1)    73    4

 5. Decatur St. Teresa    (7-1)    62    5

 6. Knoxville    (8-0)    50    6

 7. Sterling Newman    (7-1)    38    7

 8. Bismarck-Henning    (7-1)    32    8

 9. Auburn    (6-2)    20    9

10. Flora    (6-2)    7    NR

Others receiving votes: Chester 3.

Class 1A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Lena-Winslow (9)    (8-0)    90    1

 2. Moweaqua Central A&M    (8-0)    79    2

 3. Annawan-Wethersfield    (8-0)    68    3

 4. Morrison    (8-0)    55    4

 5. Aquin    (8-0)    53    7

 6. Hope Academy    (7-1)    45    8

 7. Camp Point Central    (7-1)    31    9

 8. Forreston    (6-2)    20    6

 9. Athens    (6-2)    15    10

10. Carrollton    (7-1)    14    NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 9, Kirkland Hiawatha 5, Tuscola 4, Ottawa Marquette 3, Arcola 2, Argenta-Oreana 2.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

