TOLONO — Both Matt Reed and Kyle Weber held the opposition in high regard entering Saturday afternoon’s nonconference boys’ basketball game between Unity and Pleasant Plains.
Weber, Pleasant Plains’ coach, went so far as to describe the matchup as similar to an IHSA sectional semifinal game, considering the athleticism displayed on the Osborn Gymnasium court.
“For us, you’re going to have to beat that kind of team in a regional final,” said Reed, the Rockets’ coach. “That’s a sectional-type team. But for where we are and for as many good teams as we have over here, it’s a regional final game.”
Fortunately for Unity, Saturday’s outcome didn’t determine whether the Rockets’ season gets to continue.
Pleasant Plains senior Evan Houser found sophomore Cooper Schallenberg on a perfect backdoor cut pass that Houser deposited into the basket with 4.4 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Cardinals to a 45-43 victory against the host Rockets.
“I wrote it on the board before the game: This is the kind of game that’s going to make you better, regardless,” Reed said. “Now, obviously, you want to win a game like that.”
Plains (5-1) and Unity (5-3) engaged in a scrappy battle all afternoon long, with neither team boasting a lead of more than four points across regulation and overtime.
Cardinals senior Zach Powell was the only athlete on either side who offered a consistent flow of offense, with the 6-foot-6 forward logging a game-high 21 points.
“He did a good job being patient,” Weber said. “Aggressive when he needed to be and picked his spots well. We did a good job in some of the set pieces screening for him, and getting him open down on the block, too.”
But none of Powell’s points came in the four-minute overtime period. It was Schallenberg who stepped up during that time.
He netted all five of Pleasant Plains’ points after regulation, coming from a pair of field goals and one free throw. That countered Unity junior guard Henry Thomas producing all three of his team’s overtime points, via a two-point basket and a free throw.
“It was a great pass by Evan Houser to Cooper,” Weber said of the game-winning play. “Our guys did a really good job of executing. Cooper just overplayed on that back wing and hit a backdoor.”
Unity fell victim to multiple backdoor cut passes in the paint on Saturday, with most of them delivered to Powell.
“We weren’t on the help a lot. We got beat on that backdoor play,” Reed said. “That hurt, but ... I told them, ‘One play doesn’t beat you.’”
The Rockets trailed 17-14 at halftime but began playing with more patience after the break, as Reed described it.
Thomas scored four of his team-leading 13 points in the third quarter. Seniors Will Cowan and Austin Langendorf and juniors Andrew Thomas and Jay Saunders each contributed a basket in that period as well, lifting Unity to a 27-all tie entering the fourth quarter.
“In the first half, we had some poor offensive possessions that bit us. In the second half, we didn’t have as many,” Reed said. “We’ll learn from that and move forward.”
The fourth quarter saw Pleasant Plains and Unity trade both field goals and free throws.
Rockets junior Dalton O’Neill came off the bench to knock down a three-pointer and hit two free throws, but the Cardinals responded and eventually went ahead 40-37 on two free throws from Houser with 1:09 remaining in regulation. That set the stage for O’Neill, who made himself available at the top of the three-point arc and drilled a game-tying shot with 18 seconds left. Plains couldn’t retort, necessitating overtime.
“We had patience, and he popped open,” Reed said. “We executed down the stretch.”
Unity had a chance to force a second extra period as well, after Schallenberg’s go-ahead bucket.
Cowan was fouled by Cardinals senior Benton Collins on an inbounds play with two seconds left in overtime, but missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw situation. Pleasant Plains senior Tristen Gleason hauled in the rebound that sealed the Rockets’ fate.
“If they don’t call the foul with Will, Henry had an open look at it,” Reed said. “That’s all you can ask for at the end of the game.”
Though the Cardinals held Unity to its lowest scoring total of the season so far, Weber had only positive things to say about the Rockets.
“What makes it so tough is they can shoot, but they can also put it on the floor and get to the hoop,” Weber said. “We got just enough defensive rebounds at the end to pull it out.”
Reed declined to use Unity having a game fewer than 24 hours prior to this one — the Rockets won 62-38 at Clifton Central on Friday night, while Pleasant Plains was idle — as an excuse for Saturday’s result.
“The effort, the desire, that was definitely there,” Reed said. “It was just a great high school basketball game.”