WILLIAMSVILLE — It felt as though 14 possessions worth of buildup was about to culminate in a massive breakthrough for the Unity football team on Saturday afternoon.
Rockets senior quarterback Cale Rawdin felt it.
“Obviously believed we were going to score,” Rawdin said, “and believed we were going to win.”
So did Williamsville coach Aaron Kunz.
“I was scared,” Kunz said. “You’ve got to get a stop.”
With Unity facing fourth and 4 from the Bullets’ 15-yard line and barely a minute remaining in the teams’ Class 3A state semifinal game, the Rockets had a chance to erase a day full of offensive frustration with one successful play. Instead, Williamsville delivered the final blow and ended Unity’s season.
Bullets junior linebacker Josh Cates batted away a pass intended Rockets junior receiver Aiden Porter in the end zone, sealing Williamsville’s 12-7 win at Paul Jenkins Field and preventing the Rockets from reaching back-to-back state championship games.
“I give all the credit to those guys. They did a great job of stuffing us up inside,” Unity coach Hamilton said of the host Bullets. “I felt like we were close, close, close, but we just never could pop one.”
This game — a rematch of last year’s Class 3A quarterfinal in which Unity beat Williamsville 28-7 — felt destined to become a defensive slugfest.
Not only because the Bullets (12-1) and Rockets (11-2) entered it allowing an average of 12.3 and 10.1 points per game, respectively, but also because it was a cold afternoon with a brisk wind whipping across the field.
And what transpired certainly lived up to that projection.
“I did expect it to be a low-scoring game, just because they were so dominating defensively and I thought we’ve been playing really well defensively,” said Kunz, who has guided Williamsville to three state title game appearances in the last eight full seasons. “It wasn’t going to be 40-38. I knew it was going to have to be a low-scoring game.”
Unity attempted to disprove that theory early when its defense jarred the ball from Williamsville junior receiver Mason Lyttaker after he caught a pass on the game’s first drive. Rockets senior safety Will Cowan fell on the loose ball near midfield.
Four plays later, the Rockets breached the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run from senior Matt Brown.
Kunz called the Bullets’ defensive effort “flat out bad” on that drive. It didn’t stay that way, much to Unity’s chagrin.
“As a unit, they hit us in the mouth,” Rawdin said. “And we haven’t been hit in the mouth (often). We just couldn’t recover until it was too late.”
The tide began turning on the Rockets’ second offensive possession. The combination of a false start, a holding penalty and a combined sack of Rawdin by seniors Sam McCoy and John Layman sent Unity from operating in the red zone to handling a fourth-and-42 play.
The Rockets continually fed the ball to Brown, who finished with 93 rushing yards on 32 carries, but found diminishing returns. They generated just three more first downs before halftime.
The good news for Unity was its defense continued to hold firm.
Williamsville punted four time before intermission. Its final possession prior to the break ended at the Rockets’ 19-yard line, after a passing touchdown from senior quarterback Jake Seaman to senior receiver Colvin Fleck was wiped out by a Bullets penalty.
Senior defensive linemen Kyus Root and Nick Nosler frequently had their names called out by Williamsville’s public-address announcer. Same for Cowan, senior linebackers Austin Langendorf and Boden Franklin and junior linebacker Brock Suding.
But perhaps no Rockets defender received more air time than junior safety Eric Miebach.
“We gave it all we could. Just doesn’t always work out,” Miebach said. “It felt like we were flying around the whole time. Then, start of the second half, we were put in bad field position and they started running the ball, and we didn’t have a quick answer for them.”
The Bullets forced a Unity punt to start the third quarter, setting them up at the Rockets’ 45-yard line. Seaman capped a nine-play drive with a 10-yard scoring run, his second-longest of 21 rushes on the day, though a missed point-after kick kept Unity ahead 7-6.
Williamsville grabbed the lead when it got to start an early fourth-quarter possession at the Rockets’ 29-yard line, following a short punt. It took the Bullets five plays to crack the end zone this time, including a 23-yard Seaman keeper and a 2-yard Seaman touchdown run to put Williamsville ahead 12-7 with 7:33 remaining in the fourth quarte.
“We couldn’t keep (the Bullets) off the field. They were on the field they whole damn game,” Hamilton said. “But, at the end of the day, there’s 65 of us that win, 65 of us that lose. … For a variety of reasons, we didn’t get it done.”
The Rockets’ offense simply never got into gear for most of the second half. Unity’s first six drives after halftime all ended in fewer than five plays. Even a possession that began at Williamsville’s 11-yard line, the result of Hendricks’ fumble recovery. Brown continued to be hindered on the ground, and Rawdin’s aerial efforts couldn’t gain much traction.
The Rockets didn’t obtain a first down in the second half until their last drive on a 19-yard pass from Rawdin to junior receiver Jay Saunders. Brown added runs of 9 and 10 yards shortly afterward. The Bullets ensured none of that affected the final score, ending the careers of 17 Unity seniors one win shy of a short trip to Memorial Stadium in Champaign for a state title game next Friday afternoon.
“We’ll use this as motivation,” Miebach said, “and keep it rolling into next year.”