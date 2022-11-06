TOLONO — The magic number for Unity football in this playoff run so far is 21.
The Rockets won by 21 on Saturday, downing Mt. Carmel 35-14 in a Class 3A second-round playoff game that was a rematch of last season’s state semifinal game the Rockets also won.
The teams combined for 21 passing yards on a windy day at Hicks Field, where the Rockets have won six playoff games in a row.
Thus, the majority of the Rockets offense was left to senior tailback Matt Brown. He answered the call, amassing 223 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
“You’ve just got to be ready to play in any kind of weather and adapt,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said. “We knew it was going to be a tough day throwing the ball and doing things on the edge. We did a good job in the kicking game and didn’t didn’t do anything to hurt ourselves there. And then, we’re able to run the ball.”
On the heels of a 21-0 first-round home win against Harrisburg last Saturday, Unity’s defense forced the Golden Aces into a quick punt on its first drive of the game.
A high punt into the wind that went nowhere, giving the Rockets the ball at the Mt. Carmel 32-yard line. Brown gained two yards on his first carry before breaking off a 30-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 39 seconds left in the first quarter.
It was a sign of things to come. Unity (10-1) and its offense tallied 289 yards, while Mt. Carmel (9-2) only mustered 135 yards.
“Credit to our offensive line for kind of taking over,” Hamilton said, “but all in all, it was our defense, again, that continues to keep us in games and make good plays.”
Mt. Carmel quarterback Blayne Sisson led the Aces with 82 rushing yards on 19 carries, with the rest of the team combining for 36 yards on 21 attempts.
Brown responded after both teams went into halftime tied at 7 with two-third-quarter touchdowns, rushing into the wind for an 83-yard score and a 37-yard score to stake Unity to a 22-7 lead by the start of the fourth qaurter.
“Both teams knew it was just going to be run,” Brown said. “When they started with the six-man front, we knew we were going to have to make some changes to our run game at halftime. … We had to hit outside most of the time.”
An acrobatic interception from Will Cowan late in the third quarter set up a 17-yard rush from quarterback Cale Rawdin that gave the Rockets an insurmountable 28-7 lead with 9:14 remaining.
“It was definitely tough,” Mt. Carmel coach Michael Brewer said. “It felt really one-dimensional in those situations and just not a lot of options.”
After hosting two playoff games in a row, the Rockets will travel to Fairbury to face Illini Prairie Conference foe Prairie Central (11-0) next weekend. The Hawks defeated the Rockets 33-12 on Aug. 26 in the season opener for both teams.
“(They’re a) great football team,” Hamilton said. “We’ll just do what we do. We’ve been in a lot of these games, and it’s a very experienced group. It didn’t turn out very good for us the first time we were up there, but we’ll be ready to go.”
Hawks stifle Shells. Unbeaten and top-seeded Prairie Central left Roxana with a 41-20 win against the host Shells during a Class 3A second-round playoff game on Saturday.
After the ninth-seeded Shells (7-4) tied the game at 13 with 2:08 left in the second quarter, an 18-yard touchdown pass from Drew Haberkorn to Dylan Bazzell with 25 seconds left before halftime gave Prairie Central a 20-13 lead.
Hudson Ault produced a game-high 136 rushing yards on seven carries and two touchdowns, while Haberkorn rushed for 134 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns to pace Prairie Central, which will host Unity in a state quarterfinal game.
SJ-O sees season end. St. Joseph-Ogden led Olympia early in the second quarter, but SJ-O couldn’t hold on as 15th-seeded Olympia continued its surprising run through the postseason with a 60-28 win in a Class 3A second-round playoff game on Saturday night in Stanford.
Logan Smith went 12 of 31 for 135 yards and one touchdown, but Olympia intercepted three passes from the SJ-O quarterback. Coy Taylor (seven receptions for 81 yards, one touchdown), Ty Pence (four catches for 42 yards) and Alex Funk (50 rushing yards on nine carries, one touchdown) also contributed for seventh-seeded SJ-O. Olympia (7-4) led 32-21 at halftime before outscoring SJ-O 28-7 in the second half.
“Olympia simply made more plays than we did,” SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner said. “I appreciated our effort Saturday night and all season. It’s not how we envisioned the game going, but that’s why playoff football is so special. The momentum got going for Olympia, and we just couldn’t ever swing it back to us.”