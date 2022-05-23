EAST PEORIA — The Unity eighth-grade boys' track and field program captured an IESA Class 3A state championship via its performances last Friday and Saturday at Eastside Centre.
The Rockets' 52 points far outpaced runner-up Morrison's 37 points as Unity benefited from three first-place event finishes.
Tre Hoggard captured the 100-meter dash title with a time of 12.03 seconds, and Brayden Henry secured the long jump crown with a leap of 19 feet, 8 inches. The Rockets' 800 relay foursome of Hoggard, Mason O'Neill, Henry and Dan Eisenmenger also placed first with a time of 1 minute, 40.07 seconds.
Other local state titlists in the 3A boys' eighth-grade meet were St. Joseph's Lance Retz in the 800 run (2:09.72) and Prairie Central's Tagen Fehr in the 110 hurdles (16.52).
Unity's girls fared well also, garnering four event state championships across 3A seventh-grade and eighth-grade competition.
In the seventh-grade field, Kendel Zerrusen won the pole vault contest by clearing 9-0 and Reese Frye took first in high jump by clearing 5-1 for the Rockets. In the eighth-grade showcase, Mackenzie Pound was the pole vault champion by clearing 8-3 and Unity's 800 relay tandem of Jillian Schlittler, Cameron Kaiser, Frye and Claire Meharry crossed the finish line first in 1:52.61.
Rounding out local state champions from this meet, Champaign Edison's Caleb Mathias won the 4A eighth-grade boys' 1,600 run with a time of 4:43.80.