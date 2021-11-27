DeKALB — Marguerite and Jeff Rawdin watched one of their sons advance to IHSA football’s postseason quarterfinal round. They watched another move on to the semifinals.
Both were members of the Unity program, graduating in 1999 and 2000. Neither was able to compete for a state championship.
The couple’s grandson discontinued that trend, though he also didn’t end up with the desired final result. Cale Rawdin is a junior do-it-all athlete for the Rockets, who fell to Byron 35-7 in Friday’s Class 3A state title contest. Rawdin caught one pass in the defeat.
“This is big for the Rawdin family,” Marguerite said prior to entering Northern Illinois’ Huskie Stadium.
“It’s been great all year,” Jeff added. “I love it.”
Marguerite and Jeff also happen to live across the street from 28-year Rockets coach Scott Hamilton, who received his sixth runner-up trophy in as many state appearances guiding the program.
“He’s a hell of a coach,” Jeff said. “He works his butt off. He’s a great guy, and he coached two of my kids, my grandson. He just puts a lot into it.”
Zack Thomas also knows very well what goes into Unity’s football prowess. The 2019 Rockets alumnus was a team manager back in his high school days. And his brothers, Andrew and Henry Thomas, are sophomores on the current squad.
“I figured it’d be good to come out and support the team and cheer them on and try to get a state championship,” Zack Thomas said. “We were here in 2015. That was my freshman year, and it was a good, exciting time.”
Unity lost to Bishop McNamara 50-7 in the 2015 Class 3A state title bout. Current Rockets sophomore Colton Wells wasn’t present at that game — or any of Unity’s other four previous state showings. But he knew he needed to trek to DeKalb with his parents on Friday.
“It was really important, because they’ve got to know we’re here to cheer them on and they have our full support,” Wells said. “I’m friends with ... a senior (Chance Ingleman). He’s an offensive lineman and this is his last year, and I’m just proud of how far he’s come.”
Wells and Smith’s projections for the contest’s outcome were far more snug than what wound up transpiring. Wells predicted a 28-24 Unity victory, while Smith figured the result would “come down to a last-second thing.”
The Tigers led the Rockets 20-7 at halftime and didn’t let up.
Even as Unity’s players received their second-place trophy, they were serenaded with cheers and overall adoration.
“The community’s really tight-knit,” Smith said, “and we all stand together really well.”
Marguerite and Jeff Rawdin at one time lived beyond the Unit 7 school district borders. It’s moments like Friday’s state championship affair — despite the defeat — that make them glad they planted roots in the community.
“We came from Champaign. We weren’t a football family,” Marguerite said. “They made us a football family in the Tolono community.”