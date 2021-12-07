CLASS 3A TITLE GAME
Byron 35, Unity 7
DeKALB — Unity came up short of a state championship for the sixth time in as many tries under coach Scott Hamilton, losing 35-7 to Byron in the Class 3A finale at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University.
The Tigers (14-0) dominated time of possession versus the Rockets (13-1) almost exactly 2-to-1 — 32 minutes and 5 seconds against 15:55 — and ended five of their eight drives in the end zone.
Hamilton’s program is bringing a sixth state trophy back to the five towns that compose Unity High School.
It’s still not the one any of the Rockets want. But, as Hamilton pointed out, it’s still superior to the alternative so many other teams experience instead.
“I just think it means a lot that we’ve been through all this adversity and we just keep fighting,” Unity senior right tackle Chance Ingleman said. “It means a lot to have that and bring it home.”
“A lot of programs would trade places with us,” senior quarterback Blake Kimball added. “It means everything. We had a great year.”
“Like Blake said, I wouldn’t trade this group of guys for anybody. I love these guys,” Ingleman finished. “There’s nobody else I’d rather go out with like this.”
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
Unity 28, Mt. Carmel 21
TOLONO — The celebration could start before the final seconds ticked off the Hicks Field scoreboard. And boy, what a party it’ll be in southern Champaign County tonight.
Unity football is going back to the Class 3A state championship game, with the Rockets rallying for a 28-21 win against Mt. Carmel in a state semifinal game, relying on its defense to make critical plays and for a run game to get going in the fourth quarter.
Unity quarterback Blake Kimball rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, while junior running back Matt Brown was a force on the ground, particularly in the fourth quarter, and picked up 119 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Brown’s 7-yard touchdown run with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter snapped a 21-21 tie and gave the Rockets (13-0) a lead they wouldn’t relinquish against the Golden Aces (12-1).
“Our kids, they just don’t give up,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said. “Credit to those guys for hanging in there together even when things look bad.”
On the next Mt. Carmel series, Unity’s defense forced a turnover on downs before Kimball and the rest of the Rockets’ offense were able to run the clock out to set off a wave of emotions for Unity.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment,” Unity senior safety Nat Nosler said.
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
Unity 28, Williamsville 7
TOLONO — A dominating defensive effort was the difference as Unity pasted Williamsville 28-7 in a Class 3A state quarterfinal game to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2015.
“Defensively, they were just awesome,” Williamsville coach Aaron Kunz said. “Their secondary was physical and good enough to cover our guys. Their defensive line got after us in the second half. They just beat us up.”
Coordinator Dave Fink’s unit allowed a 3-yard quarterback sneak that tied the game at 7 with 11:21 left in the second quarter. But that was about it, with the Bullets (10-2) limited to 187 yards of offense and only 29 yards in the second half.
“Really proud of the way our kids hung in there,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said. “We created some turnovers and we got some pressure. We didn’t allow their run game to get going. All around, just a really good effort by our kids.”
CLASS 3A ROUND 2
Unity 21, PBL 14
TOLONO — Quarterback Blake Kimball helped Unity moved on to the quarterfinals with a 21-14 second-round playoff win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda in front of an overflow crowd at Hicks Field on a sun-drenched Saturday.
The senior completed 12 of 22 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns and established a single-season record for completions that now sits at 136. But his greatest contributions happened with his feet. The 6-foot, 170-pound Kimball produced 23 carries for 101 rushing yards, including the game-winning touchdown on a 12-yard run with 6 minutes, 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
“He played a hell of a game,” Unity junior wide receiver Cale Rowdin said.
CLASS 3A ROUND 1
Unity 46, Newton 6
TOLONO — Matt Brown rushed for 175 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries as the Rockets cruised past Newton 46-6 in a Class 3A first-round playoff game.
Unity quarterback Blake Kimball completed 17 of 27 passes for 238 yards and added a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Dillon Rutledge (eight catches for 112 yards) and Cale Rawdin (two catches for 69 yards) led the Rockets’ receivers.
But the Rockets (10-0) slowed down the Eagles with a superb defensive effort, limiting the Eagles (5-5) to only 71 rushing yards on 20 carries.
“As good as their offense is, their defense is that much better,” Newton coach Jason Fulton said. “I don’t know if they have any flaws.”
WEEK 9
Unity 33, Monticello 27
MONTICELLO — Backup quarterback Cale Rawdin completed 5 of 7 passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in overtime, the Unity defense came up with two big stops and the Rockets rallied for a 33-27 victory in front of a raucous atmosphere on a chilly and damp Friday night.
“He spent the whole game being a blocking back for us and goes from blocking back to quarterback and has a couple huge touchdown passes when he really hadn’t played at all,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said of Rawdin. “He really hadn’t played any JV quarterback for us because he has such a prominent role on our varsity. I’m just proud of our coaches, our kids and everybody that laid it on the line and came back and hung in there.”
While Rawdin’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Hensch turned out to be the overtime winner, the Unity backup quarterback also delivered the tying score in the fourth quarter. That 9-yard strike to Damian Knoll and ensuing PAT from Dillon Rutledge with 2 minutes, 2 seconds to play in regulation tied the game at 27.
WEEK 8
Unity 35, PBL 0
TOLONO — Host Unity (8-0) generated 14 first-quarter points and never looked back in an Illini Prairie Conference blanking of the Panthers (5-3). The Rockets outgained their foe 372 yards to 88 on the night.
Matt Brown carried the ball 29 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns, with one of those end zone runs from 35 yards out. Quarterback Blake Kimball added two scoring dashes of his own among 60 rushing yards, and Kimball also threw for a touchdown.
WEEK 7
Unity 49, Rantoul 0
RANTOUL — The visiting Rockets met little resistance at Bill Walsh Field in keeping their unbeaten season intact.
Unity (7-0) rolled to an Illini Prairie Conference win as Blake Kimball continued his superb season. The Rockets’ quarterback completed 13 of 16 passes for 221 yards and five touchdowns against the Eagles (0-7).
Dillon Rutledge recorded seven receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown, with Matt Brown adding 77 rushing yards on seven carries. Boden Franklin added an interception as Unity, the state’s fourth-ranked team in Class 3A, collected its first shutout of the season.
WEEK 6
Unity 48, Pontiac 6
TOLONO — Unity had little trouble putting away Pontiac during the Rockets’ homecoming game, relying on a stingy defense and dynamic offense to get their sixth win in Illini Prairie Conference play. Unity secured its 26th trip to the playoffs in veteran coach Scott Hamilton’s 28th season.
“We haven’t talked about it at all,” Hamilton said. “We’re just focused on doing the little things and trying to get better every day. With being 5-0 last year and not getting a chance to play in the playoffs, when we get to that point in the season where we are talking about it, it’ll obviously be a really neat thing for our kids to get back into.”
Quarterback Blake Kimball went 17 of 21 for 172 passing yards and four touchdowns for the Rockets, connecting with Dillon Rutledge most often. Rutledge caught eight passes for 68 yards and three touchdowns, with Cale Rowdin (three catches for 38 yards, one touchdown) and Jay Saunders (four catches for 29 yards) also chipping in.
But Unity wasn’t just effective through the air. Matt Brown was dominant on the ground, rushing for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Austin McDaniel led the defensive effort with two sacks.
WEEK 5
Unity 41, Bloomington Central Catholic 13
BLOOMINGTON — Unity became playoff eligible with a 41-13 thrashing of BCC in a chippy conference showdown.
“I didn’t even realize that’s what (Friday) was,” Rockets coach Scott Hamilton said with a grin, referring to Unity’s 26th playoff berth in 28 seasons with him in charge. “But what it meant was we played well (Friday). We executed pretty well. I thought we stayed very disciplined in a tough game to stay disciplined in.”
Unity (5-0, 5-0 Illini Prairie) was matching up with an opponent celebrating its homecoming week. And perhaps the Saints (3-2, 3-2) were a bit too hyped up at times, as they were flagged for 15 penalties that included a chop block, a blind-side hit and a targeting call.
Camden Mette returned an interception for a touchdown, Nat Nosler added a second interception and Unity’s defense continually made stands despite senior linemen Oran Varela, Austin McDaniel and Chance Ingleman all going down with an injury at some point during the contest.
WEEK 4
Unity 42, Olympia 14
TOLONO — Unity moved within one win of becoming playoff-eligible thanks to a dominating Illini Prairie Conference win at Hicks Field.
The Rockets (4-0) led 42-0 at halftime before a running clock took hold in the second half.
Blake Kimball continued his strong season, with the Unity quarterback completing 9 of 11 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Dillon Rutledge was his favorite target, making four receptions for 116 yards that included a 68-yard touchdown grab. Matt Brown rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
WEEK 3
Unity 49, Chillicothe IVC 21
CHILLICOTHE — In its first Illini Prairie Conference road game of the season, Unity utilized its efficient offense to remain undefeated.
Quarterback Blake Kimball compiled four total touchdowns — three passing and one rushing — to lead the Rockets (3-0), who enjoyed a 35-14 halftime advantage against the Grey Ghosts.
Dillon Rutledge hauled in three touchdown passes from Kimball, with Matt Brown adding two rushing touchdowns. Kimball, Nat Nosler and Halen Daly also rushed for touchdowns.
WEEK 2
Unity 33, St. Joseph-Ogden 8
TOLONO — Unity coach Scott Hamilton made a commitment more than a decade ago to play as many players as he could.
The Rockets’ coaches felt like they could get some extra coaching in when players were on the sideline, and they could keep also keep their players fresh.
The latter proved important Friday night at Hicks Field. Unity (2-0) led St. Joseph-Ogden (0-2) by just five points heading into the fourth quarter, but dropped 20 more points on the Spartans in the final 12 minutes to pull away for the Illini Prairie Conference win.
“By the time we got to the fourth quarter their guys were cramping up a little bit and dragging a little bit,” Hamilton said. “The commitment we have to playing all those different guys paid off for us in the second half. ... We told the guys going into the fourth quarter this is where it pays off when you’re doing those things.”
Blake Kimball completed 9 of 15 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown and added 11 carries for 112 yards and two scores on the ground. Matt Brown also rushed 19 times for 112 yards and one touchdown for Unity.
WEEK 1
Unity 41, Prairie Central 28
TOLONO — Matt Brown rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries, helping the host Rockets earn a hard-fought Illini Prairie Conference win.
Blake Kimball was effective both throwing the ball and running the ball, with Unity’s quarterback completing 12 of 16 passes for 103 yards and one touchdown. He added 83 rushing yards and one score on 15 carries.
Dillon Rutledge was Kimball’s favorite target, hauling in nine passes for 71 yards.