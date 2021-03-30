Unity football parlayed its first win of the 2021 spring season into an Associated Press poll spot, landing at No. 10 in Class 3A.
The latest rankings were released Tuesday afternoon. Coach Scott Hamilton's Rockets fended off Chillicothe IVC — which received votes last week in Class 4A — in a 41-35 overtime thriller last Friday. Unity canceled its Week 1 game against Olympia because of COVID-19 issues.
Below are the complete polls for all eight classes, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
CLASS 8A
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Loyola (7) 2-0 88 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (2) 2-0 83 2
3. Marist 2-0 72 5
4. Glenbard West 2-0 62 4
5. Naperville Central 2-0 48 7
6. Brother Rice 1-1 38 3
7. Gurnee Warren 2-0 30 8
8. Edwardsville 2-0 28 9
9. Maine South 2-0 17 10
10. Hinsdale Central 2-0 10 —
Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 6. Barrington 5. Fremd 5. Oswego 2. Huntley 1.
CLASS 7A
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Batavia (9) 2-0 90 2
2. Chicago Mt. Carmel 1-1 75 1
3. Nazareth 1-0 69 4
(tie) Wheaton Warrenville South 2-0 69 3
5. DeKalb 1-0 53 5
6. Hononegah 2-0 36 7
7. Phillips 0-0 30 6
8. St. Charles North 1-1 25 8
9. Normal Community 1-0 16 T-10
10. Willowbrook 2-0 15 T-10
Others receiving votes: Hersey 12. Prospect 3. Libertyville 1. Machesney Park Harlem 1.
CLASS 6A
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. East St. Louis (9) 2-0 90 1
2. Prairie Ridge 2-0 81 2
3. Cary-Grove 1-0 70 3
4. Rock Island 2-0 43 5
5. Simeon 1-0 40 —
6. Peoria 1-1 38 4
7. Crete-Monee 2-0 37 T-6
8. Antioch 2-0 35 T-6
9. Chatham Glenwood 2-0 26 8
10. Lake Forest 2-0 17 10
Others receiving votes: Providence 6. Washington 4. Lemont 3. Deerfield 3. Galesburg 1. Kaneland 1.
CLASS 5A
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (10) 2-0 109 1
2. St. Rita 1-1 93 2
3. Joliet Catholic (1) 2-0 92 3
4. Rockford Boylan 2-0 73 5
5. Sterling 2-0 63 6
6. Hillcrest 2-0 48 T-7
7. Mascoutah 2-0 43 T-7
8. Sycamore 2-0 26 —
9. Marion 2-0 23 —
10. St. Viator 2-0 8 —
Others receiving votes: Montini 7. Metamora 6. Morris 6. Kankakee 6. Cahokia 1. Decatur MacArthur 1.
CLASS 4A
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Rochester (9) 2-0 99 2
2. Richmond-Burton (1) 2-0 91 1
3. Effingham 2-0 73 3
4. Coal City 2-0 71 4
5. St. Francis 2-0 64 T-7
6. Stillman Valley 1-0 39 9
7. Benton 2-0 30 —
8. Mt. Zion 2-0 29 10
9. IC Catholic 1-1 25 T-7
10. Genoa-Kingston 1-0 7 —
(tie) Wheaton Academy 1-1 7 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 4. Marengo 4. Kewanee 2. Prairie Central 2. Breese Central 2. Richland County 1.
CLASS 3A
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Williamsville (9) 2-0 99 1
2. Byron 1-0 84 2
3. Princeton (1) 2-0 81 3
4. Wilmington 2-0 68 4
5. Rock Island Alleman 1-1 60 5
6. Monticello 2-0 50 6
7. Eureka 2-0 40 7
8. Mt. Carmel 2-0 31 8
9. Fairfield 2-0 21 9
10. Unity 1-0 8 —
Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 4. Carlinville 2. Farmington 1. North-Mac 1.
CLASS 2A
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Maroa-Forsyth (2) 2-0 87 1
2. Quincy Notre Dame (7) 2-0 86 3
3. Breese Mater Dei 2-0 80 4
4. St. Teresa 2-0 75 2
5. Fieldcrest 2-0 49 5
6. Nashville 2-0 46 8
7. Sterling Newman 1-0 43 T-6
8. Clifton Central (1) 2-0 37 T-6
9. Rockridge 2-0 26 —
10. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-1 5 T-10
(tie) Tri-Valley 2-0 5 —
Others receiving votes: Pana 4. Watseka 4. St. Edward 2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1.
CLASS 1A
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Lena-Winslow (7) 1-1 91 1
2. Kewanee Wethersfield (2) 2-0 86 3
3. Aquin (1) 2-0 85 2
4. Central A&M 2-0 62 4
5. Camp Point Central 2-0 56 7
6. Fulton 1-0 43 9
7. Greenfield-Northwestern 2-0 42 8
(tie) Morrison (1-1) 34 5
9. Carrollton 1-0 20 —
10. Athens 1-1 10 6
Others receiving votes: Cumberland 7. Oakwood 6. Aurora Christian 3. Mendon Unity 2. Concord Triopia 2. LeRoy 1.